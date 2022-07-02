When Lewis Hamilton won the 2014 British Grand Prix after starting from the third row

Lewis Hamilton won his second British GP in 2014 after starting sixth following a wet qualifying session on the Silverstone circuit.

Lewis Hamilton will be starting fifth on the grid at his home Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit tomorrow. Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell will be starting from the eighth position.

Mercedes are looking to bounce back after a strong showing at the Canadian Grand Prix. Hamilton finished third while Russell finished fourth locking second grid places.

It is a bit of disappointment for the seven-time world champion to start on the third grid row. For a few years, he has always been starting his home races on the front of the grid.

However, the last time Hamilton was not on the front row at Silverstone after a wet qualifying session, he ended up winning the race.

Lewis Hamilton battles with Nico Rosberg

Going into the 2014 British Grand Prix, Nico Rosberg led the world championship and secured the pole position ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton could only start sixth behind Force India’s Nico Hulkenberg and McLaren’s Kevin Magnussen due to a wet qualifying session.

The 2016 World Champion led the race after a strong start. However, Kimi Raikkonen crashed into the barrier causing a red flag for an hour.

The race restarted with the Briton closing on Rosberg. The 120,000 British crowds at the Silverstone circuit were on a treat going ahead.

30 Seconds of Winning margin for Hamilton over Valtteri Bottas

Nico Rosberg’s race came to an end at the 29th lap due to a gearbox failure. Hamilton won the race finishing thirty seconds ahead of Williams’ Valtteri Bottas.

After the race, he alongside the British fans was thrilled about the way Hamilton won his second British Grand Prix in 2014. Apart from Hamilton’s comeback, Alonso and Vettel had an amazing battle as well.

The Briton stated: “I was catching Nico in the first stint and was feeling pretty comfortable. I never want to see my teammate fail like that. I was looking forward to a wheel-to-wheel battle but I’m sure we’ll get many in the future.”