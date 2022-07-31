Max Verstappen asks $1 Billion F1 team for a favour at Hungaroring

Max Verstappen could only place his RB18 at P10 at the Hungaroring qualifying session on Saturday as George Russell’s Mercedes took pole.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified 10th at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday due to a mistake and loss of power in his final Q3 lap.

Meanwhile, his main rival Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is placed in P3 with his teammate Carlos Sainz in P2. However, the Scuderia was aiming to lock out the front row but Mercedes’ George Russell came storming in as the Q3 ended to take the pole ahead of the Ferraris.

🚨 Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez take new turbo , engine , MGU-K and MGU-H. [PU3 from pool]. So no penalty. pic.twitter.com/pQolc6hXP4 — Red Bull Racing News 🐂 (@RedBullFanatics) July 31, 2022

The reigning champion will enter the Hungaroring with a 63-point lead over Leclerc and had hoped to increase the gap. But now he is relying on Russell and Mercedes to keep their P1 advantage intact.

Also Read: Max Verstappen rants on recent track limit violations

Max Verstappen wishes for George Russell’s victory

Russell’s pole position came as the Mercedes is trying to work its way back to the top and be competitive.

The Brackley-based team has had a rough start to the season and even at the Friday practice in Hungary the W13s lacked pace.

But Russell blasted through his final lap in Q3 to take a shocking pole position at the Hungaroring. “I was surprised to see [Russell on pole position],” said Verstappen.

“I mean, they were close, but I didn’t expect them to make that jump in Q3, but it’s nice for me as well.”

As for Russell and Mercedes aiding his title push by placing ahead of the Ferraris, Verstappen added: “Well, they need to do me a favour [in the race] – that’s more important!”

Also Read: Max Verstappen set to avoid grid penalty following a power failure at the Hungarian Grand Prix