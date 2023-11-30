Friendship With Max Verstappen Clearly a Touchy Topic for Lando Norris After Recent Tantrum

Following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale, McLaren’s Lando Norris made a shocking statement, declaring that he and Max Verstappen are not best friends. This assertion from the 23-year-old driver indicates that their relationship doesn’t extend to being close friends.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are widely recognized as best friends, frequently highlighting the camaraderie they share. For instance, earlier in the current season, there were rumors hinting at a possible collaboration between Norris and Verstappen. Interestingly, as a response to those rumors, Norris openly conveyed his wish to be Max Verstappen’s teammate at some point in his career.

In a parallel fashion, Verstappen has also consistently defended Norris whenever the latter faced criticism earlier in the season. Nevertheless, amidst this scenario, when Norris made a noteworthy statement about his friendship with Verstappen, Formula 1 fans were left in shock.

During the interview, when the 23-year-old was jokingly labeled as Verstappen’s ‘BFF,’ Norris responded with a quick and sharp comeback. He said, ” He’s not my BFF. Don’t ever say that again.” Norris’s recent statements present a stark contrast to Helmut Marko’s earlier assertion made during the season.

According to Marko, Norris, due to his friendship with Verstappen and youthful character, was seen as a perfect fit for the Red Bull team. However, now that the 23-year-old has made it clear how close he is to Max, the story as a whole has dramatically changed.

Taking this into consideration, Norris decisively addressed any lingering doubts about his connection with Verstappen. While wrapping up the chat, Norris said,

“We respect each other and we get along, kind of friends away, but that’s it. We just have a lot of respect for one another.”

Will Lando Norris and Max Verstappen ever collaborate effectively as teammates?

Lando Norris is currently a highly sought-after talent in Formula 1, drawing interest from multiple teams, including Red Bull. However, any potential move has been ruled out due to Norris’s long-term commitment to McLaren, as he is under contract with them until 2025.

This fact, along with McLaren’s remarkable midseason performance, has made it certain that Norris will continue with the team in the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, even with the knowledge of Norris’s contractual obligations, Max Verstappen made some intriguing comments.

Describing his conversation with Norris regarding potential future teamwork, the Dutchman told Sky Sports F1, “We talk about it. But he’s contracted to McLaren for a long time. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

The Dutchman’s reaction to the matter has unquestionably heightened the probability that Red Bull will make an effort to include Norris in their team.