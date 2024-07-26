Nearly 40 y/o Lewis Hamilton Labels His Cooldown Room Conversation With Lando Norris “An Age Thing”

Ahead of the 2024 Belgian GP, Lewis Hamilton cleared the air surrounding the cool-down room incident between himself and McLaren’s Lando Norris at the Hungarian GP last weekend.

Norris, who was asked to relinquish a win to his teammate Oscar Piastri, was in a snarky mood in the cool-down room. When Hamilton seemingly tried to compliment Norris for McLaren’s technical progress, he snapped back with a comment about Hamilton having a race-winning car in the past too.

Hamilton clarified that he was not complaining, but complimenting the Woking-based team’s progress. In Spa, he said,

“It didn’t bother me, no. Look, I’m nearly 40 years old so I remember being in my mid-twenties. It’s an age thing, and I don’t take it personally.”

While he may have matured now, the seven-time World Champion recollected how he too, in the heat of the moment, reacted in similar ways to Norris in the past – something he would never do today.

The Briton holds a vast wealth of experience in the sport. According to his admission, the sport of F1 has broken him down and built him up on various occasions. Naturally, he sympathizes with Norris, who like all the drivers on the grid, puts himself under immense pressure to perform every race weekend.

Hamilton gives his take on Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s fall from grace

The Hungarian GP was a stark reminder that Red Bull and Verstappen don’t dominate F1 anymore. Hamilton, who himself had to cope with the pressures of going from a Title contender to a sporadic podium sitter, gave his two cents on how Verstappen could cope with his current situation.

A lot was said about the Dutchman’s mood and irritability during the Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. Hamilton believed, being “a teammate with lots of people,” and “acting like a world champion” were the only options available to the Dutchman.