“Toto Wolff Really Wants to Put Mick Schumacher”: Mercedes Boss Reaches Out to Alpine in Desperate Measures for Outcast F1 Driver

Apart from giving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a competitive car next year, Toto Wolff has another job to complete. According to reports, the Mercedes boss is desperate to help Mick Schumacher join a team in 2024.

As per FormulaPassion, former French F1 driver Franck Montagny told Canal+, “We know that Wolff really wants to put Schumacher on a car. And we know that Schumacher could race for Alpine in the WEC. I have the feeling that there will be an agreement between the two teams.”

Admittedly, Schumacher Jr. joined Mercedes as a reserve driver after getting sacked by Haas at the end of the 2022 F1 season. Following that, Wolff decided to take him under his wing. This is also because he has a close relationship with the Schumacher family.

The former Haas driver spent the entire 2023 season behind Hamilton and Russell and is yet to find himself a drive in 2024. There were rumors linking him to Williams, but team principal James Vowles reportedly decided against it.

Nevertheless, Schumacher had to settle for World Endurance Racing with F1 rivals Alpine in the end. For the time being, this is expected to be the 24-year-old’s next adventure.

After failing in F1, Mick Schumacher’s next venture is WEC

As Mick Schumacher failed to land himself a seat for the upcoming season, he is gearing up for the World Endurance Championship with Alpine. He rejected a move to Alpine, so this is his only option for the time being.

Schumacher’s move to the Alpine WEC team might also get a huge boost after the reports of Mike Elliot joining them surfaced on the internet lately. According to recent reports, the former Mercedes engineer is all set to join the French giant after parting ways with Mercedes.

Admittedly, Elliot parted ways with the Silver Arrows after spending a decade with them in a senior technical role. The reason behind this sudden departure is believed to be the failed sidepod concept of W13, which was the brainchild of the British engineer.