From $500 Sweatpants to $33,000 IWC Watch: What Lewis Hamilton Wore for 2nd Day of Pre-Season Testing

F1 action in 2024 is officially under way, with two days of pre-season testing already over. With the return of F, the Lewis Hamilton fashion week is also back. As much as fans wanted racing to return, they also wanted to see Hamilton don new outfits in the paddock, especially with this being his last season with Mercedes. The Briton was at his ‘fashionista’ best on Day 2 of testing, with Instagram user ‘hamazinglew‘ posting photos of the same.

Breaking down the outfit, Hamilton wore green camouflage sweatpants over his Dior sneakers. Belonging to a brand called ‘Acne Studios,’ the sweatpants cost around $500. He paired it up with a t-shirt from Dries Van Noten worth at least $270. Sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage worth $870 enhanced the look for Hamilton.

Completing the look was a $33,000 worth IWC’s Big Pilot’s AMG G63 watch. The watch has an 18-carat armor gold case with a 10.0 bar water resistance. It houses Pellaton automatic winding with a date display and boasts of a 7-day power reserve. With 252 components, the watch has 31 jewels embedded in it to enhance its look.

Hamilton has long been a Mercedes driver, and with it, he has been an ambassador of IWC watches. Given the same, he has even had special collaborations with the luxury watch brand. The collab gave way to the Hamilton wearing some of the most unique watches in the world. However, with Hamilton leaving Mercedes at the end of 2024, the partnership between him and IWC will also come to an end.

Lewis Hamilton mixing it up with his fashion choices

Hamilton’s clothing choices on day 2 of testing did not showcase any extravagant price point. He opted to wear clothes that were much more understated and relatively easier for others to purchase. However, his accessories were a different story. His sunglasses alone would be enough to burn a hole in many people’s pockets. His watch was nearly five times more than the average monthly salary in the US, further showcasing the expensive price point of his accessories.

Day 1 of testing also saw Hamilton dress up in extravagant clothing. He wore a Wales Bonner Jacket that cost upwards of $800 and paired it up with a $550 pair of trousers from the same brand. An endurance t-shirt from the same label worth $250 completed the look. 6-inch timberland boots worth $198 added to the look. In the Mercedes garage, Hamilton switched to $90 Puma Palermo sneakers.

He donned the Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses that day as well. The limited edition sunglasses pay homage to some legendary drivers in motorsports. Per the vision behind the product, its designers drew inspiration from driver and automobile marques. Their dedication to racing inspired an elegant design to help the designers “redefine” modern style.