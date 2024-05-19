From $7,640 Evil Eye Ring to $33,400 Big Pilot AMG Watch – A Look Into Lewis Hamilton’s Wardrobe at Imola GP

Lewis Hamilton once again grabbed the limelight this weekend in Imola with his dazzling looks. He flaunted some of the most expensive accessories, from a $7,640 evil eye ring to a $33,400 big pilot AMG watch. On race day, Hamilton wore rectangular frame sunglasses from Gucci worth $420. He also wore a $27,500 worth pink sapphire necklace from Suzanne Kalan.

The 39-year-old combined the same with a Big Pilot AMG G 63 watch from IWC Watches worth $33,400. The watch comes along with a case and crown made of 18-karat Armor Gold.

The watch has a measurement of 46.2mm and was made in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. Meanwhile, the last item Hamilton wore was a six-inch boot from Timberland.

Similarly, even on Friday’s practice day, Hamilton wore the same pair of sunglasses, the IWC Watch and the Timberland boot. The only different item was his necklace. He wore a Jumbo white pearl necklace that cost $1,500.

And when it came to Thursday’s media session, Hamilton wore a purple evil eye ring made with yellow gold by Marie Lichtenberg. This cost a whopping $7,640.

On the same day, he also wore a gold, diamond, and malachite Les Berlingots de Cartier ring that cost $6,400. He ended his accessories for the day with a pair of Mishima sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage that cost $870.

Lewis Hamilton flaunts outfits from Prada, Saul Nash, and Rick Owen

On Thursday’s media session, Lewis Hamilton wore an outfit from Prada’s SS24 Menswear Collection. This is a collection of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. It was released in the Spring of this year.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hamilton wore an outfit from Saul Nash’s Fall 2024 collection. It was released in February of this year.

And come race day, Hamilton wore an outfit from the collection of Rick Owens SS22 Menswear Collection. The clothing brand released this collection of theirs in Spring 2022.