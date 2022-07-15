“From Ferrari World to a hotel on top of a $1.33 Billion Circuit” – Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit is the most expensive Formula One track of all time

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, which cost approximately $1.33 billion to build, is the most costly Formula One track ever.

The whole F1 fanbase remembers the ending of the final race of the 2021 season. Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton was a joy to watch at the most expensive circuit in the world.

Max Verstappen won the world championship in style after overtaking the seven times world champion on the final lap of the 2021 season.

The Yas Marina Circuit is the third circuit in the Middle East following Bahrain and Qatar. Hermann Tilke designed the circuit and opened it in 2009 ahead of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The iconic $1.33 Billion Yas Marina Circuit has entertained fans since 2009

The Yas Marina Circuit is one of a kind. It is a part of the Yas Island Development project which costs well over $40 Billion and is the most interesting piece of the project.

It took 14,000 workers and more than 35 million man hours to complete the project. The circuit measures 5.554km and has 21 turns. It can also work as two independent tracks with a length of 3.15 and 2.36km.

The Grand Prix sells out at the circuit which has a capacity of 60,000 people. Plenty of title battles took place on this particular track as it concludes a thrilling season of F1.

Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 World Championship, ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton #MaxVerstappen #AbuDabhiGP #F1 #AbuDhabiGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/3EObXXTaQv — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) December 12, 2021

The special attractions around the circuit – Yas Island hotel and Ferrari World

The Yas Marina Circuit holds some special attractions for the fans. One of the unique architecture of the circuit is the first hotel to have been built over a Formula 1 circuit.

The Yas Island Hotel sits right above the track giving a special view to exclusive guests in the hotel. The circuit is connected via tunnels and highway bridges.

The Grand Prix weekend also brings in a large number of tourists. These racing enthusiasts visit Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros World near the circuit.

