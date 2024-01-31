How Does the F1 Points System Work?

For the newer fans of F1, understanding the points system of the sport can often be a tricky task, especially given the fact that there are separate rankings for the drivers and the constructors (teams). Once understood, however, it is not that difficult. Before diving into the points system, it is vital to know the basic premise – ten teams field two drivers each in every race.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wearetherace/status/1668140496693149698?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

These drivers fight for maximum points, with their finishing positions determining how many points they get, and the total of both drivers’ points makes up for the points their team earns from every race. Top ren drivers in each race earn points, with the race winner earning the maximum points. An additional point is awarded to the driver with the fastest lap of the race, granted they finish in the top ten places.

Following is the points breakdown according to the modern-day distribution.

1st 25 2nd 18 3rd 15 4th 12 5th 10 6th 8 7th 6 8th 4 9th 2 10th 1

Certain unforeseen incidents lead to the premature ending of a race, resulting in drivers earning fewer points than the maximum limit despite the results showing their finishing position the same as a full-length race. Following is the points breakdown for different scenarios with early endings.

These have been altered over the years, and after 50% points were awarded with just two laps of running in Belgium in 2021, the FIA revamped the system. In 2024, if the races reach a premature conclusion, following is the points system that will be followed:

2 laps to 25% completion:

1st – 6

2nd – 4

3rd – 3

4th – 2

5th – 1

Advertisement

25% to 50% completion:

1st – 13

2nd – 10

3rd – 8

4th – 6

5th – 5

6th – 4

7th – 3

8th – 2

9th – 1

50% to 75% completion:

1st – 19

2nd – 14

3rd – 12

4th – 9

5th – 8

6th – 6

7th – 5

8th – 3

9th – 2

10th – 1

What is the point system in a Sprint race?

The latest racing-related addition to F1 was the Sprint session, which will feature six times in the 2024 season after debuting in 2021. It adds another element of excitement to a season, especially if any drivers are in close competition in the drivers’ standings.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kunalashah/status/1732008928597463257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The top eight drivers earn points in the session, with the session winner earning eight points and every subsequent finisher earning a point less.

Who has the most points in F1 history?

Before 2010, the points system was vastly different from the one the sport follows today. While the current-era race winner earns 25 points per win, the pre-2010 race winners earned only 10 points per race, which is equivalent to a 5th-place finish in today’s time. Hence, the modern-day drivers enjoy a major recency bias when it comes to the all-time rankings in F1.

Apart from race wins, sprint sessions and fastest laps also contribute to a driver’s total points, helping their rankings. At present, three world champions (past and present) are racing on the grid and feature in the top 5 names with the most points in F1 history.

Given below are the top ten drivers with the most points in F1 history.

10. Daniel Ricciardo – 1317 points

9. Sergio Perez – 1483 points

8. Michael Schumacher – 1566 points

7. Nico Rosberg – 1594.5 points

6. Valtteri Bottas – 1797 points

5. Kimi Raikkonen – 1873 points

4. Fernando Alonso – 2267 points

3. Max Verstappen – 2586.5 points: The only driver (in the top 5) to race solely under the new points system, Max Verstappen overtook Alonso in the rankings at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. 2023 marked a historic season for the Dutchman, as he won 19 races out of 22, earning several extra points from the fastest laps.

2. Sebastian Vettel – 3098 points: The first four years of the new points system came with four back-to-back world championships for the German driver. These results helped Vettel rise rapidly through the all-time ranks. Debuting on the grid in 2007, Vettel’s total would be a little over 3400 points if he ran only under the new system.

1. Lewis Hamilton – 4639 points: With the most no. of wins in F1 history (103), it is hardly a surprise that Hamilton tops the list. Having debuted in 2007, Hamilton spent three seasons under the older points system. Had he raced the same under the current regulations, his total could be well over the 5k mark.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1712384169441923380?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Hamilton stands miles ahead of the current competition, the rapid rise of Verstappen might pose a threat to his supreme reign, especially given the 13-year age gap between the two. The Briton may retire soon, while his Dutch counterpart has at least a decade of racing still left in him.