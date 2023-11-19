HomeSearch

From Shaq to Shaun White and Tom Brady- Everyone Wants the Undeniable Star of the Show, Lewis Hamilton

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published November 19, 2023

The Las Vegas GP was one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet, with some of the biggest celebrities traveling to Sin City to witness the historic event. While many A-listers were present at the famous Strip, all of them were there to see one man, and that was Lewis Hamilton. All the celebs and sporting legends wanted to witness a Hamilton masterclass, once again showcasing the Briton’s popularity across all realms.

Athletes ranging from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to NFL legend Tom Brady, celebs including Dutch DJ Tiesto and British actor David Oyelowo were all in attendance at the Vegas GP and had something or the other to say in favor of their favorite driver.

 

As Martin Brundle did his famous grid walk, Shaquille O’Neal passed by him while shouting, “Lewis Hamilton, baby!” Furthermore, as seen in a clip uploaded on X by ‘Sir Lewis Updates,’ X Games legend Shaun White spoke to Brundle as he claimed he was excited to see Hamilton “do his thing” and added he’d be rooting for the Mercedes driver.

Oyelowo also had a chat with Brundle, where he revealed he met with Hamilton before the race, and Hamilton didn’t seem too happy with his starting position. However, the actor claimed he was rooting for his countryman and said if there was anyone who could work their way to the front of the grid, it was Hamilton. There were also images of Hamilton talking to Tom Brady before the race over a video call. Meanwhile, Tiesto also commended Hamilton over his style and sportsmanship.

Lewis Hamilton shares a good friendship with Shaun White and Tom Brady

Having secured a future with Mercedes that will see him driving for the team till he is 40, Hamilton revealed he looks to people such as Tom Brady as inspirations for him continuing his career. The duo have shared a good friendship over the years, even appearing in an interview alongside each other. Hamilton even revealed he once spoke to Brady about tips to prolong his career and stay at the top of his game.

 

Away from the F1 realm, the 7-time world champion is a huge adrenaline junkie and loves to indulge himself in adventure sports. Spending a lot of his time skiing and snowboarding, the Mercedes driver once left 3x Winter Olympics Gold medalist Shaun White amazed with his snowboarding skills. The X Games icon later appreciated Hamilton in an Instagram post where he wrote, “Hamilton is such a legend.” He added appreciation for the “champion mindset” of the Briton, for not giving up even after failing.

