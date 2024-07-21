Furious Max Verstappen Suggests Medical Delegates Should Check Stewards After He Crashes at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen was not a happy man after a disappointing Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday for him. Despite starting third on the grid, the Dutchman only managed a P5 finish. The 26-year-old finished in this position after colliding with Lewis Hamilton. As a result of the contact, Verstappen was instructed to visit the stewards ‘for causing a collision’. Since Verstappen came off worse because of the contact, he also had to visit the medical delegates. That is when he launched a jibe at the stewards for launching an investigation against him.

When his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase advised him to visit the medical team, a furious Verstappen replied, “Let them send that medical delegate to the stewards to see if they are okay. I’m completely fine”. However, this was not the only time that Verstappen was furious during the race.

The three-time champion also slammed his Red Bull team for ruining his race by letting him be undercut by both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. While there was a point in the race when Verstappen retook the position from both Hamilton and Leclerc, his crash with the Briton resulted in him falling back to P5.

Therefore, it’s understandable why Verstappen was furious after the Hungarian GP, a race he won in both 2022 and 2023. And to make things worse for the Dutchman, he now also has to visit the stewards for potentially ‘causing a collision’.

Will Verstappen lose more places in the Hungarian GP?

Verstappen is far from a happy man after losing the opportunity to register another podium finish in 2024. His anger could even intensify further if he receives a penalty for colliding with Hamilton. The stewards are currently investigating the incident and could potentially hand Verstappen a time penalty.

Even if the 26-year-old were to receive even a five-second penalty, he would lose a place to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who finished just over two seconds behind the Dutchman. If that were to happen, Verstappen would lose a further two points in the championship.