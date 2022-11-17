Future Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg’s past opinions and jokes on gender fumes Twitter users

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg of Germany during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

New Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg is in hot water due to his past gender-specific comments in Formula One. These jokes have backfired on him with a few Twitter users discussing them.

Nico Hulkenberg marks his return to Formula One with the American-owned Haas F1 team. He is set to replace departing Mick Schumacher for the 2023 seat.

Nico Hulkenberg’s joke regarding the pink livery of the Force India F1 team

Nico Hulkenberg previously made comments that are now termed sexist and do not go well with a general audience. Those comments did not get into the limelight until today.

The new Haas driver spent a lot of time in the Force India F1 team previously. When the team switched to the pink color livery, Hulkenberg had a joke ready.

Interpreting it, pink is a feminine color and the reason why he signed up for Renault. The team had a smart response to him talking about how he would love pink things instead.

This particular joke can be taken in a light manner as both parties are just enjoying a friendly banter. Or else, in a harsh manner of sexist comment depending upon the reader.

Now you finally understand why I left Force India. 😉🤣🤐😂 #Formula1 pic.twitter.com/02Yh2foari — Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) March 14, 2017

Also Read: Sergio Perez dismisses rumors of sabotaging Max Verstappen’s Monaco race ahead of the season finale

Nico Hulkenberg on children’s interests and gender competition

In the past, there have been occasions in which Nico Hulkenberg’s comments had a sexist interpretation. He felt that the ‘hot’ grid girls should’ve stayed in the motorsports.

On one occasion, the German driver had an embarrassing prediction of competing against women in Formula One. He discussed how the upbringing of both different genders is a reason why women will not be able to compete against men.

According to him, boys play with cars while growing up while girls play with dolls. As the interest differs, the journey to the pinnacle of motorsport is more favorable to that of a boy.

It looks like that Hulkenberg understood the general audience and how speaking controversial things will do him no favors. He does not make controversial comments anymore and is focused on driving again in Formula One.

En entrevista con medios alemanes, Nico Hulkenberg se ha mostrado molesto por las decisiones que se han tomado en la F1 recientemente. Mencionó que las Grid Girls no molestaban a nadie y que el Halo no solo luce estúpido, sino que difícilmente hay accidentes en donde sea útil. pic.twitter.com/ERSxJ54QbL — 【 Alerta F1 】#DankeSeb🇩🇪 (@AlertaF1) February 12, 2018

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel offers to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes once latter retires from F1