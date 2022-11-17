“I just wants to move on”: Sergio Perez dismisses rumors of sabotaging Max Verstappen’s Monaco race ahead of season finale

Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico walks on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few days, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been in the headlines after their controversial last-lap altercation at the 2022 Sao Paolo GP. Verstappen did not have an ideal race himself and was in the sixth position with two laps to go.

Right behind Verstappen was Perez, who was closing in. The 2022 Championship has already gone in Verstappen’s favor but Perez is still fighting for P2 with Charles Leclerc. Finishing P6 would mean that Checo would be ahead of Leclerc going into the season finale. Shockingly, Verstappen refused to let that happen and didn’t allow Perez to pass even though Red Bull ordered him to.

Checo Perez, about Max Verstappen not giving him the position in Brazil: 🗣 “I’m very surprised, I don’t know what happened, especially for everything I’ve done for him. I think if he has 2 championships it’s thanks to me.” #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/P6oBHvLHkc — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) November 13, 2022

This led to a lot of backlash thrown toward Verstappen after the race. The Dutch driver revealed that he did not let it happen because of a previous incident and most reports pointed towards Perez’s crash during qualifying in Monaco this year. The Mexican driver crashed while all drivers were out for their final run, which didn’t give Verstappen a chance to go for the pole.

According to media outlets, this was something Verstappen did not take kindly. This led to him deciding to not help his teammate at Interlagos last Sunday.

Did Sergio Perez intentionally crash in Monaco?

Perez needs to finish ahead of Leclerc at the Yas Marina Circuit to end the season in P2 in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. There is a lot of tension between the two drivers as fans saw after the race in Brazil, but team principal Christian Horner is adamant that they are on the same page.

Horner even insisted that Verstappen will do everything possible to help Perez secure P2 this Sunday. Ahead of the race weekend, reporters asked Perez about his intentions when he crashed in Monaco. The 33-year-old straight up dismissed suggestions about him crashing on purpose.

Perez: I’m just concerned about Charles. I want to finish ahead of him. He is told finishing second means he had to pay more for the superlicence – “but you have to pay more for your super license.” Pérez laughs : “i didn’t even think about that” — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 17, 2022

“I am cool with it,” Perez said. “There has been a lot of speculation and hate on social media and we have spoken out about it. I just want to move on and nothing to comment on those speculations. I just had a bad lap chasing the time and had a bad lap.”

Aside from overcoming the Perez challenge in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc will also be looking forward to helping Ferrari fend of Mercedes to hold on to second place in the Constructors’ Championship.

