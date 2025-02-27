Did the Oscar Piastri-Nico Hulkenberg Incident Cause Red Flags at Day 2 of Pre-Season Testing?

F1 pre-season has arrived with its fair share of drama. After a power outage at the Bahrain International Circuit brought out the red flags yesterday evening, they were waved once again today.

Nico Hulkenberg, in his new Sauber, collided with Oscar Piastri just moments before the stoppage, which the official F1 account labeled as the ‘first contact of the year’ on X (formerly Twitter).

First contact of the year! Piastri and Hulkenberg getting a little too close for comfort #F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/enyaPnr0ga — Formula 1 (@F1) February 27, 2025

But was their crash the reason for the red flag?

As it turns out, no.

Piastri’s front left tire touched Hulkenberg’s rear right, but there was no visible damage to either car—certainly not enough to end the morning session. Instead, the red flag was part of an FIA safety protocol practice.

Before the cars hit the track in Sakhir, it was decided that the final five minutes of the first half would be dedicated to these protocols. Marshals waving red flags was part of that, serving as a reminder to drivers of the correct procedure during actual Grand Prix races.

And that wasn’t all.

Other safety measures were also practiced. A Virtual Safety Car was deployed, requiring all drivers to reduce their speed below the delta displayed on their screens. Double-yellow flags, which often go unnoticed and lead to penalties, were also shown.

Additionally, drivers practiced race starts and formation laps.

These drills weren’t just for the drivers—they likely served as a refresher for officials as well. Pre-season isn’t only about the stars of the sport shaking off the rust; it’s also a time for everyone in the paddock, including F1 and FIA officials, to get back into rhythm.

They, too, need to be sharp before the 2025 season kicks off on March 14 in Albert Park, Melbourne.