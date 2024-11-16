Gabriel Bortoleto Reaches Agreement With Mattia Binotto on F2 Priority: “He Doesn’t Want to Distract Me”

BORTOLETO Gabriel (bra), Invicta Racing, Dallara F2 2024, portrait, podium during the 10th round of the 2024 FIA Formula 2 Championship from July 26 to 28, 2024 on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Gabriel Bortoleto has skyrocketed to global fame in 2024, with his rookie F2 campaign captivating the F1 community. He became a wanted man, and Sauber secured his signature for 2025 despite the F2 title still being up for grabs. While Bortoleto is leading the series with just two rounds to go, he wants to avoid distractions that could mar his final season as a junior.

Mattia Binotto has insisted that he wants Bortoleto to fully focus on F2 for now. The newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Hinwil-based squad won’t trouble him with bigger duties until after the feeder series has wrapped up.

“Mattia wants me to concentrate fully on Formula 1 [only] after Abu Dhabi. He doesn’t want to distract me until then,” said Bortoleto on the F1 Nation Podcast.

Binotto has also reportedly made efforts in trying to ease the transition from F2 to F1 for Bortoleto, something which will be of crucial importance in 2025. “Mattia then wants to create a good atmosphere around me and put people at my side who can help me develop further as a rookie in Formula 1,” the Sao-Paolo-born driver added.

Gabriel Bortoleto could join Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Oscar Piastri in winning the @Formula2 and @Formula3 titles in his debut seasons But how does his career in those series compare to those famous names? #F1 https://t.co/jRUz9vuYlY — Formula 1 (@F1) November 11, 2024

Currently, Bortoleto leads the championship standings with a slender 4.5-point advantage over Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar. The French-Algerian has also been an exceptional performer this season, leading several rounds, only for Bortoleto to fight back each time.

The final two race weekends of the season will take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and both Bortoleto and Hadjar will be looking to make the most of them. For Bortoleto, it’s a chance to make history, as he would join the ranks of George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri if he wins as a rookie.

If he does, his already high stocks will rise even more exponentially, and Sauber will expect more. While he isn’t fully involved with the Swiss team yet, he has had initial conversations with Binotto and his future teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Bortoleto and Hulkenberg’s dynamic

Bortoleto revealed that when he first called Hulkenberg, it seemed to him that the 37-year-old had just woken up. Perhaps, that turned into a short informal chat and Bortoleto stated that Hulkenberg was “super nice” to talk with.

The Brazilian described him as “fast and experienced,” adding, “I want to learn from him and see what we can achieve together. It will be very cool to have him as a teammate”.

It seems the 20-year-old plans to tag along with Hulkenberg as much as possible to learn the tricks of the trade. The Haas driver has been at the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade, and Sauber is also counting on his experience to help turn their fortunes around after what has been a dismal zero-point season.

Bortoleto would be looking to use 2025 to develop himself into a competitive driver in the pinnacle of motorsport. Away from the track, he admitted he would love to hang out with Hulkenberg whenever he visits Monaco, which is where the German driver lives.