“Generated $397,600 in social brand value for Aston Martin”– How Fernando Alonso-Sebastian Vettel saga benefitted Lawrence Stroll

With Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, Fernando Alonso was announced as his replacement; what followed on social media only benefitted Aston Martin.

After Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement Fernando Alonso decided to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023. The nature of Vettel retiring and Alonso replacing him was highly unexpected to the F1 community.

Therefore, massive social media activity surrounded Aston Martin. And according to MVPindex, the Silverstone-based team generated $397,600 in their social brand value from the start of this saga until last Wednesday.

Alonso’s announced departure was a shock to Alpine. The French team allegedly had no idea that they won’t be having the services of the veteran F1 driver next season.

After that, Alpine decided to appoint Oscar Piastri as Alonso’s replacement. But that also backfired, as the Australian race driver denied racing for Alpine in 2023 and accused them of announcing the move without his consent.

Thus, it’s safe to say that the whole drama definitely embarrassed Alpine. But on the other side, it massively helped Aston Martin and boosted its prominence.

What benefit Fernando Alonso has with Aston Martin?

Since Alonso’s move to Aston Martin was announced, many F1 experts have tried to comprehend the sense behind the move. The Silverstone-based team isn’t even in the midtable intention to forget about the championship.

Moreover, after this season, Alonso is in the final two years of his F1 career. So what is he visioning over here after an incredible lengthy career?

Even Felipe Massa, Alonso’s former Ferrari teammate, thinks this move is strange. He even claimed that this move doesn’t interest him until Aston Martin doesn’t give him a competitive car.

So, only Alonso knows why he chose Aston Martin instead of choosing other avenues in motorsport, like going after the Crown Jewel once again. Only 2023 will tell how well this move turned out.

