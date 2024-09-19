George Russell Admits He Has Been Training for Grueling Singapore GP for a Month: “It is a Challenge”

With its temperatures, g-forces, and humidity, the Singapore GP is one of the most grueling races on the F1 calendar. As a result, Mercedes’ George Russell has revealed that he has been training for this weekend’s race for almost a month now.

Speaking to the media on the eve of the weekend, Russell said, “I was back training in the last week of the summer break and that was purely for Singapore. In other sports, you get a water break every half or something, but we are powering through in our fire suits for two hours, so it is a challenge.”

Formula 1’s marquee night race is often dubbed as a trial by fire in the paddock. The 2024 edition of the street race at the Marina Bay Circuit is not going to be any different.

The weather forecast suggests an average temperature of about 31 degrees Celsius. To make matters worse, the humidity throughout the weekend is expected to be at 70%.

This in itself is likely to be a huge test for the drivers, who lose the most amount of body weight (up to 3 kgs) during a Grand Prix in Singapore, owing to water loss from sweat. And given the track’s proximity to the barriers, the 62-lap Singapore GP is likely to provide the ultimate test of concentration.

Drivers explain why Singapore GP is the toughest race on the F1 calendar

Back in 2008, Lewis Hamilton had dubbed a single lap of the Marina Bay Circuit as “two laps of Monaco.” Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz believes that if one can brave the Singapore GP, then one is fit for anything else in F1.

Pierre Gasly dove deeper into the fine margins that a driver has to manage every lap whilst losing body weight. “You’ve got to be still at the limit of the car, playing with centimeters, having lost quite a few pounds or liters inside your body. So that’s definitely the biggest challenge of the year,” he said back in 2022.

That being said, not all drivers feel the heat as much or often. For instance, Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg believes that the changed layout of the track, which came into effect from last year onwards, has definitely reduced the intensity of the challenge.

“I feel it’s definitely a bit less intense. It’s a few seconds in a straight line rather than grip-limited zones and walls where you really tip-toe with the car and the walls. It could change a little bit, but it still isn’t going to be a walk in the park,” he explained.