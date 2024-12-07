George Russell and Max Verstappen Posing Together for GPDA a ‘Pure Coincidence’, Claims Nico Rosberg

After an intense verbal tussle between Max Verstappen and George Russell that dominated paddock headlines for two days, Saturday started on a peaceful note. The GPDA posted a photograph of all the drivers ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, with Verstappen and Russell sitting front and center beside each other. Although it pointed toward a truce, Nico Rosberg felt something was off.

“I heard that was just a pure coincidence that they ended up being front and center together there. And it was the most awkward moment so far”, the 2016 world champion said in an Instagram video by Sky Sports F1.

The GPDA addressed the photograph as a “message of unity”, which hinted at Verstappen and Russell burying the hatchet over their war of words which has dragged on since last weekend’s Qatar GP. While it started with their difference of opinion around the Dutchman’s one-place grid penalty, it soon escalated both drivers amplified things to personal attacks and jabs.

Rosberg feels that it is “very thrilling to watch” Russell and Verstappen clash via media statements from the outside. But from their internal perspective, it will be very “horrible” and “consuming”.

While the fans, experts, and peer drivers may find it entertaining, for the two parties involved, it isn’t a welcome situation as even their team principals have jumped into the arena to make statements against each other. Both Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been traditional rivals, renewed their verbal tussle in Abu Dhabi to defend their respective drivers.

Rosberg analyzes the Verstappen-Russell clash

The former Mercedes driver said how Verstappen has always had a fighting mindset, and never backs down from a fight, be it on or off the track. He labeled him a “street fighter” and also mentioned that he would be feeling like a “king” after becoming four-time world champion just two weeks ago.

That was perhaps why Russell called him a “bully,” which, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with Verstappen. However, Rosberg believes that some of Russell’s comments were nonsensical and that he was whining unnecessarily.

“The Dutch would say to George, he needs to go back in his pram and you need to give him the toy,” Rosberg said.

Nevertheless, Russell and Verstappen clashing toward the business end of the 2024 season provides an intriguing subplot for the start of next season. If Mercedes and Red Bull are at the sharp end of the grid, fighting for the championship in 2025, this tussle could spark a full-blown rivalry in the form of an intense championship battle.

However, it’s also possible that they won’t have the opportunity to fight on track next year, allowing things to cool down between them over the winter break.