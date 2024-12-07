Max Verstappen and George Russell’s ‘Message of Unity’ May Not Be the End of Their Ugly Feud

MAX VERSTAPPEN of the Netherlands and Red Bull Racing and GEORGE RUSSELL of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG F1 Team are seen after the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) has once again come to the forefront to showcase a united front amid Max Verstappen and George Russell’s intense war of words. With the 2024 season coming to a close in Abu Dhabi, they clicked a photo of all drivers with Verstappen and Russell sitting on their knees beside each other at the center — a hint that they’ve buried the hatchet.

The picture seemed to be from the drivers’ briefing at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the final Grand Prix of 2024. Per Sky Sports News, “The group photo featuring Max Verstappen and George Russell posing together was a “message of unity” from the organization”.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the two have sorted their differences out. Since Russell’s quest to get Verstappen a penalty in Qatar last weekend, they two have had very bitter exchanges, with some rather personal jibes taken at one another.

In fact, at the finale dinner for F1 drivers, Verstappen and Russell were sitting as far away from each other as possible. There were rumors floating around of drivers urging the duo to sit close to each other, with the Briton refusing. Awkward.

However, the GPDA wanted to send a message with this picture that irrespective of internal conflicts, they would all stand united when it came to the greater good of the drivers. It also reiterated how Russell, as its Director, was one of the most vocal drivers when Verstappen had to bear the brunt of the FIA’s swearing clampdown. The Mercedes driver assured that they would put together a proper response to the governing body, backing Verstappen in the process.

The GPDA’s surprise stance against the FIA

After the Sao Paulo GP weekend, the GPDA opened its official Instagram account which surprised many in the paddock. There, an open letter was posted, which addressed the FIA and mainly called out president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his numerous controversial statements and general behavior with the drivers.

Ben Sulayem’s questionable comments about Verstappen getting penalized for swearing in Singapore were certainly the main stimulus for this letter, which also brought up issues around financial penalties to drivers. All drivers wished to know the logic of such penalties and how the FIA used the money earned from these fines.

This made a lot of headlines and sent a message that all drivers were willing to openly call out the FIA’s actions unanimously. The photograph of the Abu Dhabi drivers’ briefing may be different, but had the same undertone as the open letter.