George Russell Believes It’s ‘Good’ That Lewis Hamilton Is Leaving Mercedes at Right Time

George Russell is all set to have a new partner in 2025 after Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes for Ferrari. Since Hamilton shocked the world by confirming that he was leaving, many experts have given their take on how the seven-time F1 champion’s departure will impact the Brackley-based outfit. Russell is the latest to give his say.

As quoted by GP Blog, the 26-year-old told the Daily Mail, “It is good that Lewis is leaving us now, rather than in 2021 when it would have been difficult for the whole team. You have to adapt and evolve, and we are in that process of building from the ground up”.

Russell perhaps believes it is good that Hamilton is leaving Mercedes now because the team needed all the experience that the 39-year-old has, to help them get through these tough times. Had Hamilton left at the end of 2021, Mercedes perhaps would have been in a far worse state.

However, with the #44 driver set to leave the team after 2024, Russell believes that this huge change will give Mercedes the much-needed spark and motivation to discover their mojo back. Meanwhile, for Hamilton, the move to Ferrari is likely to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams.

Lewis Hamilton has dreamt of driving for Ferrari since childhood

Soon after Hamilton confirmed that he would be moving to Ferrari in 2025, he gave an interview to explain how he has always wanted to drive for the Prancing Horse. “It’s pretty amazing that I’ve never driven for Ferrari after so many years. Because it’s a dream for everyone, a goal to be achieved,” he had said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s decision to move to Maranello will also be a historic move for Ferrari. F1’s statistically most successful driver racing for the sport’s most prestigious and successful constructor – it is a mouth-watering prospect.

Before Hamilton, the legendary Michael Schumacher drove for them and achieved unprecedented success. The German legend and Ferrari won five consecutive championships from 2000 to 2004. Since the stars seem to have aligned for both parties, this move seemed like a no-brainer.