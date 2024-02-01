HomeSearch

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published

Two Years After Calling Ferrari Job “A Dream”, Lewis Hamilton Fulfils Tifosis’ Monza Wish

Credits: IMAGO Sven Simon

Back in 2021, Lewis Hamilton had remarked that every time he visited Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, the Tifosi would urge him to ditch the Silver Arrows and join Ferrari. Now, two years later, the seven-time world champion has finally granted them their wishes as he will join the legendary Italian outfit in 2025.

Since 2013, the Briton has been a faithful servant of the Silver Arrows. However, even he did not shy away from admitting that a chance to drive for the famous Prancing Horse from Maranello is a dream for every driver, including him.

While speaking to Sky Italia during the GP weekend, Hamilton did admit that he was surprised that this iconic alliance never materialized. After all, he trailblazed into the sport in 2007 and won his maiden title in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has been hot property in the F1 paddock. Yet, there wasn’t even a whisper about them teaming up in all these years.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnirbanF1/status/1753012490307539243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“It warms my heart,” said Hamilton about the Ferrari fans’ love for him, per Eurosport. He went on to explain, “It’s pretty amazing that I’ve never driven for Ferrari after so many years. Because it’s a dream for everyone, a goal to be achieved. It’s never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why.”

The first whispers of a possible deal emerged back in 2023. However, the Briton had reportedly turned the offer down and signed a two-year contract extension with Mercedes instead.

A fairytale ending for Lewis Hamilton awaits at Ferrari

It’s only been a matter of five months since Lewis Hamilton signed that contract extension with Mercedes that would keep him with the team for at least two more years. However, according to F1i.com, the second year on Hamilton’s contract was only an option triggerable by the Briton.

As it turns out, Hamilton has decided against a renewal beyond 2024. Ever since his defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen in 2021, Hamilton has been chasing that elusive eighth championship.

As things stand, he seemingly does have a better chance of doing so with Ferrari rather than an ailing Mercedes. Naturally, winning his eighth title with Ferrari would be a monumental moment in his career, and for the sport as a whole.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1753043052178841612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If Hamilton can get his hands on the championship, he would become an instant legend at Ferraro, who have been suffering from a 16-year-old title drought. Kimi Raikkonen was Ferrari’s last driver’s world champion when he took the title in 2007.

Hamilton was the Finnish driver’s biggest challenger back then. In 2007, the Briton debuted in the sport and almost became the first rookie to win the world championship when he just lost by a point.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

