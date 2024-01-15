George Russell Betrays His Favorite Soccer Club and Joins INEOS in Supporting Manchester United

In an unexpected twist, ardent Wolverhampton Wanderers supporter George Russell surprised many by attending an exciting Manchester United match. The intrigue deepened as he was joined by high-profile INEOS executives. Despite his loyalty to the Wolves, Russell appeared to genuinely relish the match. Adding a personal touch later, he posted a snapshot on Instagram with his girlfriend against the iconic backdrop of Old Trafford, Manchester United’s stadium.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2F34b8NdZc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Notably, the caption on the post only intensified curiosity surrounding this unconventional venue choice. On his Twitter profile, George Russell wrote,

“Amazing atmosphere at old Trafford today@ Manutd. Great to be here @INEOS.”

During the intense 90-minute showdown between Tottenham and Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe stayed engaged in the action alongside George Russell and Alex Ferguson. The 71-year-old INEOS founder attended his first-ever game after successfully finalizing the deal to become a minority shareholder in the Manchester United club, a move officially sealed on Christmas Eve.

However, while the 71-year-old received cheers from delighted fans for supporting the team, George Russell, in contrast, faced the ire of the supporters. Given below are some of the reactions.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GRZxch/status/1746650000656875938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GeorgeRussell63/status/1746610011445321887?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/katestorsved/status/1746636148980449757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amid Russell’s presence at the Manchester United match, fans have clearly voiced their disappointment. This is significant because Russell has been a dedicated Wolves supporter for an extended period, and fans anticipated loyalty from him. However, when enthusiasts observed him backing the United team, they found the situation perplexing. Adding to the disappointment is the fact that Russell’s connection with the club goes back to the years when his father held season ticket at Molineux.

What has been George Russell’s relationship with the Wolves?

George Russell has been a supporter of the Premier League team Wolves for a considerable period Notably, his father, Steve Russell, has been a season ticket holder at Molineux for many years, leading the Mercedes driver to attend most matches.

Speaking of this during a 2022 interview, George Russell mentioned that despite attending approximately eight or nine Wolves games, his enthusiasm for the team consistently increased after each match.

For those unaware with a significant event, during Russell’s rookie year, he attended a match at Molineux and received a personalized T-shirt presented on the field.