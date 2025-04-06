mobile app bar

George Russell Claims McLaren’s Best Is ‘Yet to Be Seen’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
GEORGE RUSSELL (GBR) of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 63 during the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY at the Suzuka International Circuit, Suzuka, Japan on April 3, 2025

GEORGE RUSSELL (GBR) of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team 63 during the FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY at the Suzuka International Circuit, Suzuka, Japan on April 3, 2025
Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Although Max Verstappen’s all-around brilliance in Japan prevented McLaren from winning their third consecutive race in 2025, the Woking-based outfit have yet been the clear leaders of the field. With Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri securing a double podium finish for McLaren at Suzuka, they got the maximum points for a third consecutive race week.

McLaren now have scored 111 points and lead second-placed Mercedes by a healthy margin of 36 points. Despite most going right for McLaren, they still left Japan disappointed and that was all to do with the masterclass produced by Verstappen.

Even though it were one of the two McLaren drivers that led every practice session of the weekend and Verstappen could not finish higher than fifth in any of those sessions, the Dutchman still got pole position. That is where the race was effectively lost for McLaren as neither Norris nor Piastri ever seemed to trouble Verstappen in the Japanese GP.

That said, George Russell does not believe McLaren have been at their best yet. He believes that since the upcoming races will have much warmer temperatures, the Woking-based outfit’s advantage will be even greater.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best of McLaren yet. It’s been cold races. And, in Bahrain with 35 degrees and Saudi 37 degrees, we should see them excel. We are normally good in cool conditions,” he explained after the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Norris, on the other hand, believes that McLaren have much work to do in terms of improving the overall concept of the car. He highlighted how the team’s weaknesses are in the slow-speed corners.

“I was quicker in sector one than Max [Verstappen], but the Red Bull is a lot quicker than us in slow-speed corners. It is too difficult to overtake here and our strengths and weaknesses were in the wrong spots,” he said as quoted by Sky Sports F1. If these issues aren’t addressed, Norris’ title bid could be in serious jeopardy.

This is because Verstappen seems to find a way to win despite arguably having the third fastest car on the grid. With the Red Bull driver having managed to outperform the capabilities of his car consistently, he finds himself second in the championship standings now and just one point behind leader Norris.

So, for the Briton’s sake, he will hope that Russell’s hypothesis for the upcoming races turns out to be true and he could use McLaren’s pace advantage to increase his lead over Verstappen.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these