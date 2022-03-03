F1

“There are certain topics where you can’t remain silent”: Sebastian Vettel is lacking the ‘motivation’ to go about his daily life following the Russian war on Ukraine

Even if, as an athlete, you are always told not to get involved, but to stay out of it, I have no problem sharing my position on them”- Aston Martin star Sebastian Vettel voices his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine situation and expresses why being shy or silent is not an option now
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Warriors' release update about their defensive leader
Next Article
How many kids does Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have?
F1 Latest News
Even if, as an athlete, you are always told not to get involved, but to stay out of it, I have no problem sharing my position on them”- Aston Martin star Sebastian Vettel voices his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine situation and expresses why being shy or silent is not an option now
“There are certain topics where you can’t remain silent”: Sebastian Vettel is lacking the ‘motivation’ to go about his daily life following the Russian war on Ukraine

Sebastian Vettel reveals he’s struggling to find motivation to go about his life following the…