“There are certain topics where you can’t remain silent”: Sebastian Vettel is lacking the ‘motivation’ to go about his daily life following the Russian war on Ukraine

Sebastian Vettel reveals he’s struggling to find motivation to go about his life following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week.

Vettel was one of the first drivers to speak out against Russia’s war on Ukraine last week. The Aston Martin driver called for the Russian GP to be scrapped, and ‘made it clear’ that he wouldn’t travel to Sochi even if the race went ahead.

Since then, F1 have indeed removed the Russian GP from the calendar. This turned out to be a decision that everyone in the paddock welcomed, with the likes Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko voicing their support for the same.

Furthermore on Thursday, F1 announced that their contract with the Russian GP had been ‘terminated’. This means that the country won’t be hosting any F1 races in the near future.

Despite having the Russian GP removed, Vettel says that he’s not feeling comfortable going about his daily life. He mentioned how everything felt secondary, compared to the tragedy the people of Ukraine are going through.

“It’s a strange feeling to even get out of bed when you start the day with the news,” he said. “To motivate yourself when you know exactly that there are things that are much more important.”

Sebastian Vettel prides himself on speaking out about important issues

The former Red Bull driver has been a big advocate for several social and environmental issues over the years. He insists that there are certain issues where people like him speaking up, can make a lot of difference.

“I’m not shy about that, quite the opposite. I think there are certain topics where you can’t remain silent,” said Vettel.

Talking about the Russian war on Ukraine, Vettel went ahead to say that he hopes for a peaceful resolution. The German driver does not see any side benefiting from this, and says that his thoughts are only with those who are being affected.

“Right now everyone is busy with themselves. But of course this is an issue that is bigger than anything else. I’m sure all the other drivers share the opinion. Anything else would surprise me,” he continued.

“But it’s not important at first whether we speak out or not. The important thing is that maybe the situation will relax, that it will come to an end. I don’t think anyone wants it to escalate further and get further out of control. But that seems very difficult at the moment.”

