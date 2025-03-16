Martin Brundle Labels Lando Norris’ Win in Australia as ”One of the All-Time Great F1 Drives”

Lando Norris started 2025 just as he had hoped. The McLaren driver converted his brilliant pole position from Saturday into a flawless performance today, ensuring he crossed the checkered flag in P1 to secure his fifth F1 Grand Prix victory.

Norris finished just 0.6 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, whose iron grip on the top spot in the championship standings came to an end. The Dutchman had held the lead from Spain 2022 until now, winning three titles during that period. But now, it’s time for Norris’ time under the sun.

Conditions at Albert Park were tricky, with rain falling before the race and at several points during it, making the track extremely slippery. Norris, however, kept his nerve and weathered the storm, proving that he has indeed learned from past mistakes.

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle was so impressed that he ranked the #4 driver’s win amongst the very best in the sport.

“That is one of the all-time great F1 drives from Lando Norris in the most challenging conditions, the restarts and so much pressure,” he said after the race.

It was the best way for Norris to begin 2025, especially considering how last year ended. The Bristol-born driver had a tough time coping with the ‘title challenger’ label, and made several mistakes which ultimately made winning easy for Verstappen.

Norris’ win today has surely sent a message accross the paddock. He’s ready to launch a proper push for the championship this time around.

Norris shows signs of improving on his weakness

One of Norris’ biggest issues in 2024 was his struggle to convert pole positions into victories. Despite securing eight poles in the fastest car on the grid, he managed to turn only three of them into wins—a key factor in his inability to dethrone Verstappen.

So, when Norris secured pole in the season opener this weekend, the ghosts of 2024 crept back into the minds of many. Fortunately, he seems to have put those struggles behind him.

“A tough but a challenging race. But for McLaren I need to give them a big thanks because they have given me an amazing car,” Norris said after the race.

For Norris, the signs of a maiden title challenge look promising, especially with how McLaren has developed the MCL39. Their 2025 challenger appears to be a step ahead of the competition, and Norris is fully aware of the machine at his disposal.

The advantage is now in Norris’ favor as the F1 circus heads to Shanghai for the Chinese GP, the second round of the 2025 season, next weekend.