George Russell Could Be Sacrificed For Mercedes’ Incomplete Max Verstappen Love Story

Toto Wolff has still not given up hopes of signing Max Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton, be it as early as 2025 or opting for the longer route— 2026. The Mercedes boss has always regretted not securing the Dutchman to drive for the Silver Arrows in 2014.

With Lewis Hamilton leaving, Wolff has the perfect opportunity and is willing to go the extra mile this time. However, does it mean that George Russell may have to bite the bullet sooner or later?

F1 journalist Joe Saward highlighted this possibility with Russell‘s contract situation. While Wolff is keen on not losing Kimi Antonelli either, Saward feels the Austrian’s quest for Verstappen could be a threat to Russell. The Briton currently has his Mercedes contract running out in 2025.

BREAKING: George Russell also confirmed at Mercedes through to 2025!#F1 pic.twitter.com/w0VJkLVQn5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2023

“What is interesting is that George Russell does not yet have a contract for 2026. This does not mean George will be on the move despite some wild stories about Audi.”

“It is safe to assume that Russell will be re-signed but the team wants to keep some options open, in case Verstappen does come on the market”, Saward said in his ‘Green Notebook’ blog.

Currently, Antonelli is the front-runner to replace Hamilton for next year. Saward feels no hope that Carlos Sainz will get the vacant seat at Mercedes. Meanwhile, Verstappen is unlikely to make a sudden switch away from Red Bull for 2025, unless something drastic happens at Milton Keynes.

Amid all this, Russell will also be in Mercedes‘ long-term plans, given they have invested in him a lot even before his debut with Williams. However, with his peers like Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc having long-term contracts, the 26-year-old driver would want a similar deal the next time he sits on the negotiation table with Wolff.

Wolff’s dilemma of losing Verstappen or Antonelli

If Russell is in for the long haul at Mercedes, which seems to be the reality, at the moment, Wolff will have to choose between losing one of Verstappen or Antonelli.

Currently, the Dutchman is outside the Mercedes boss’ reach with his long-term contract with Red Bull till the end of 2028.

There were reports of a ‘Helmut-Marko-related’ exit clause in Verstappen’s contract. It allows the three-time champion to leave Red Bull if Marko also leaves. As things stand, the 81-year-old is committed to the Austrian outfit at least until the end of 2026.

So, it only leaves the other performance clauses in Verstappen’s contracts to trigger an exit from Red Bull before 2026. Provided Mercedes makes a stronger engine and car for the new regulations cycle in 2026, the Dutchman could reconsider ending his Red Bull association prematurely.

However, that leaves Wolff with a tough choice to vacate one of Russell or Antonelli’s seats, if he signs the latter in Hamilton’s place.