George Russell Opens Up on Creating His Destiny and Forcing Himself Into Toto Wolff’s Life

In 2014, George Russell was a long way away from becoming an F1 driver. But he always had the confidence in himself to make things happen, which is why he sent an email to Toto Wolff, explaining why Mercedes should sign him. That incident taught Russell to take control of his own destiny.

On the Performance People YouTube channel, Russell recently spoke about his first meeting with Wolff. This was at the McLaren Automotive BRDC (British Racing Drivers’ Club), and Russell met the Mercedes boss during the prize collection ceremony.

Russell emailed Wolff soon after meeting him and admitted that it was perfect timing since it was the winter break. “I learned after sending the email that timing was key,” the Briton said.

“It made me feel that you have to take control of your own destiny,” he added. “Before that moment, I felt that things should be coming towards me. I need to get out of my way to put myself on his radar.”

Wolff signed Russell into the Mercedes young drivers’ program following the email. He was nurtured by the Silver Arrows, who eventually helped him make his F1 debut in 2019 with Williams.

Before the Grove-based team signed him, Russell took a similar approach with then-team principal Claire Williams. He walked into her office and presented reasons why Williams should sign him. He stayed with the British team till 2021, after which Wolff brought him on board Mercedes.

Wolff recalls first meeting with Russell

Just 18 months after Russell met Wolff at the award ceremony, the Austrian boss signed him as a Mercedes junior. Russell was just 15 back then, and Wolff, in an interview with Sky Germany, recalled the first meeting.

“He [Russell] came to my office, all alone in a black suit with a black tie – it must have been his communion suit because it was a bit tight – and a PowerPoint presentation. In this presentation, he listed every reason why he could be a successful Mercedes driver in the future,” Wolff revealed.

Russell also asked questions about the F3 championship, which he was set to take part in, and was curious about which team he should drive for. He ended up driving for Hitech GP, although it is unknown if Wolff had asked him to do so.