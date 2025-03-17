mobile app bar

“That’s Not the Valtteri That I Knew”: Bottas’ Ex-Boss Reveals How She Reacted After Seeing Mercedes’ Driver’s Mullet

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
77 Valtteri Bottas (fin) Stake F1 Team (che) Sauber C445 Ferrari, at the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, round 23 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship

77 Valtteri Bottas (fin) Stake F1 Team (che) Sauber C445 Ferrari, at the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, round 23 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / justpictures.ch

2025 Mercedes reserve driver, Valtteri Bottas unearthed his inner Australian after leaving Mercedes for the first time at the end of 2021. His stint with Sauber saw him develop many character-defining habits — a mullet, and a few nude calendars.

However, the Finnish driver’s former boss at Williams, Claire Williams reveals that she was shocked by his transformation.

“I don’t know what’s going on with his mullet. I mean and some of the videos, it was bonkers. That’s not the Valtteri [Bottas] that I knew,” she said on the High Performance Podcast.

Now, she had good reason to feel shocked at this new look of Bottas, having interacted with him during his early days in F1.

Back during his stint with the Grove-based team and his early Mercedes days, the #77 driver was more of a reserved, corporate-pleasing driver, according to Williams. But with Sauber, Bottas got the freedom he never had to truly show his personality.

Bottas also credits Australia for making him come out of his reserved Finnish self. The Finn has been dating Aussie cyclist, Tiffany Cromwell since 2020, and her influence has rubbed off on him massively.

When asked if he could now be considered an Australian driver, he said, “You can. It would be an honor for me, actually.”

His mullet isn’t the only thing that he has adopted from his Aussie connection. The Bottas 2.0 also has a keen affinity with starring in hilariously bizarre ads. He has dropped appearances for many companies like his own gin company OATH Gin as well as Uber in the past.

And it can be said with certainty that Australia has embraced him back. Bottas recently took part in the 2025 AusCycling Road National Championship in Perth where one fan christened him an honorary Australian.

“Love him, mate. It’s the mullet that does it for me. Good on him for racing [for] our culture and what he does. He’s an honorary Australian as far as I am concerned,” he said. In fact, the 10-time Grand Prix winner has received this moniker several times in the past two years.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these