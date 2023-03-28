HomeSearch

George Russell Predicted To Be a Bigger Title Threat to Max Verstappen Than Lewis Hamilton

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 28/03/2023

George Russell Predicted To Be a Bigger Title Threat to Max Verstappen Than Lewis Hamilton

Credits: Twitter

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa believes George Russell is a bigger threat to Max Verstappen than Lewis Hamilton. While the seven-time world champion can never be written off, Massa believes the younger Briton has the edge over his veteran teammate.

Speaking to Bild, the Brazilian driver said Russell could become a title contender in the next few years. The Brazilian also ruled out a few other potential drivers from the list before making his choice.

Firstly it was the 38-year-old driver. He said that it is never okay to write off Hamilton. As he belongs to the Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna league, but he is the best to have graced the sport, but the current scenario doesn’t support him.

The former Ferrari star then ruled out Red Bull and Ferrari drivers Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, respectively. Citing their inconsistency, the 41-year-old said they can be no match for Verstappen.

However, the former Williams man also showed his faith in Charles Leclerc. Leclerc is the only driver who could threaten the Dutch pilot if things go his way in a given season. But for now, nobody seems to be a match for the Red Bull champion.

Why Russell was favored over Hamilton?

When it comes to race experience and accolades, there’s nobody next to the man from Stevenage. However, his recent performance has been everything but brilliant.

If put head to head comparison, Russell edges past Hamilton in recent times. The former Williams driver fared better last year which was his first year on the team.

In his first stint, he managed to beat the 38-year-old and took the only win for the team. Moreover, the level of consistency from the 24-year-old is quite commendable as seen in recent qualifications.

Verstappen regards younger Mercedes man as a threat

While Massa already gave his call on the next driver who could be a threat to the defending champion, the Red Bull ace himself acknowledged it before.

As per Racingnews365, the Dutch pilot is believed to have favored the Englishman from Mercedes over anyone else as the next F1 title contender unless Hamilton moves to Ferrari.

He said, Russell is quick and doesn’t need a lot of laps to bring out a pacey lap time. Being fast is his instinct and he can start to battle right away, the two-time world champion believes.

Share this article
About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas