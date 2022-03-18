“He’s an opportunity and a danger for Mick” – Kevin Magnussen is a danger for Mick Schumacher thinks latter’s uncle

Kevin Magnussen is both an opportunity and a danger for Mick Schumacher as the former joins the Haas F1 Team for the 2022 season.

Ralf Schumacher, the uncle of Mick Schumacher, thinks that the German’s new teammate Kevin Magnussen is a danger for him.

Haas F1 team removed their title sponsor Uralkali from their branding following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The team also removed their Russian driver Nikita Mazepin from their lineup and paired Schumacher with Magnussen.

In Bahrain, Mick said, “He’s been out for a year obviously but with Kevin, I now have a real benchmark in the team.”

“You have to be able to perform under pressure in F1 and I have this pressure now, which is good for me.”

Also Read: Haas tested Mercedes’ no side pods concept last year

Mick Schumacher faces danger from Magnussen

Despite what Mick has to say about Kevin joining the team, his uncle Ralf sees another side of the story. The former Grand Prix said, “He’s an opportunity and a danger for Mick.”

“People will expect Mick to beat Magnussen, but it’s not easy. On the other hand, Mick can learn a lot from Kevin.”

With the funding gone, the team faces the risk of being left stranded at the back of the grid again. “For Mick, the main questions will be how good is the car, and where can he recommend himself for the future.

“I don’t know if there will be a vacancy next year – Ferrari no longer has access to Alfa Romeo at the moment,” Ralf Schumacher said.

“Who knows, maybe Haas has gotten so good in working with Ferrari that it’s not a question. If they can drive at, say, Alpha Tauri level, then it doesn’t matter if Mick stays for a few years.”

Also Read: Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner apologizes to Nikita Mazepin following the latter’s axing