How does F1 testing work: What time does the Barcelona pre-season testing start?

The 2022 F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona kicks off on 23rd February, but what time does it start and where can you watch it?

The first race of the 2022 F1 season takes place in Bahrain on 20th March and the build-up to the upcoming campaign has been far more intriguing than those in recent years.

Regulation changes that are expected to shake-up the field, are a major reason for that. Aerodynamic tweaks in particular make the 2022 cars look radically different from it’s predecessors. As a result, car launch events have brought in more attention this year than in the recent past.

Before the racing action starts, all 10 F1 teams will take part in two separate pre-season testing events. The first one kicks off on the 23rd of February in Barcelona, with a similar event in Bahrain to be followed on 10th March.

Here’s when the 2022 F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona starts:

Morning Session Day CET GMT PT ET Wednesday 23rd February 2022 9:00AM – 1:00PM 8:00AM – 12:00PM 12:00AM – 4:00AM 3:00AM – 7:00AM Thursday 24th February 2022 9:00AM – 1:00PM 8:00AM – 12:00PM 12:00AM – 4:00AM 3:00AM – 7:00AM Friday 25th February 2022 9:00AM – 1:00PM 8:00AM– 12:00PM 12:00AM – 4:00AM 3:00AM – 7:00AM

Afternoon Session Day CET GMT PT ET Wednesday 23rd February 2022 2:00PM – 6:00PM 1:00pm – 5:00pm 5:00AM – 9:00AM 8:00AM – 12:00 PM Thursday 24th February 2022 2:00PM – 6:00PM 1:00pm – 5:00pm 5:00AM – 9:00AM 8:00AM – 12:00 PM Friday 25th February 2022 2:00PM – 6:00PM 1:00pm – 5:00pm 5:00AM – 9:00AM 8:00AM – 12:00 PM

Will the Barcelona F1 testing be broadcasted?

Unfortunately, the first F1 testing in Barcelona will not have live TV coverage of any sort. It also won’t feature any live timing, which leaves fans disappointed.

For the Barcelona test, fans have to rely on live text coverage from F1 teams and websites to get an understanding of what’s going on. However, the subsequent test at Bahrain will feature live TV coverage and live timing, similar to what we see on a Grand Prix weekend.

Formula 1 haven’t given any official statement as to why the Barcelona test is being held behind closed doors.

How does F1 testing work? Why do teams take part in it?

Ahead of the new F1 season, teams require a period of time where they can test their new cars out. This allows them to get first hand results on the things they’ve been working on over the past few months.

There are no particular rules regarding car set-ups during these three days. The outfits can have their cars configured in any set-up and run any programme they wish. The tests aren’t held under Grand Prix conditions so the cars can be designed in ways that aren’t permitted during normal race weekends.

In simpler terms, teams are allowed to field cars that are ‘not legal’ in race weekends, but the car has to pass FIA’s safety standards. Another catch during these sessions is that teams are allowed to run just one car.

This means that, even though multiple drivers are allowed to take part, they will all have to share just one car throughout.

