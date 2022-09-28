George Russell ranks travelling as the hardest job in F1 ahead of 24-race calendar of 2023

George Russell has named travelling as the hardest part of his Formula 1 career with a 24-race calendar looming

George Russell, a Mercedes F1 driver has cited travelling as the hardest part of his Formula 1 career.

Speaking on the Throwing Fits podcast, the 24-year-old British Driver said: “you don’t really appreciate the travel in going to these places”.

Russell added to that by saying in terms of food, it’s hard to get a healthy meal. He also added that Formula 1 drivers are the best athletes in the world and that it is difficult to deal with so much change.

Russell would not be a fan of the planned 24-race calendar from the 2023 season onwards. F1 is set to host a record-breaking 24-race calendar from the 2023 season onwards.

The calendar entails a race in Las Vegas with Qatar and China making a comeback. The new calendar has already opened many questions. The main concern is the health of the team employees and whether they are being overworked.

The new F1 calendar is set to make F1 team personnel travel around 133,000 kilometres from next season. This will surely push each and every team to new limits. While it may be entertaining for the fans, it will be a concern for F1 teams.

George Russell shares concerns over the time difference between Singapore and Japan

George Russell speaking about the challenge of travelling as a Formula 1 driver, said the difference adds to the challenge. Along with finding a healthy meal, the Mercedes driver sees the time difference between countries as a challenge.

Speaking on the Throwing Fit podcast, the Brit said: “There is effectively an 8-hour time difference because the race in Singapore is at night and the race in Japan is quite early in the day”.

Russell also said that the fact the races are back-to-back weekends, the drivers have to adapt to the time shift in just a couple of days and bring their A-game.

