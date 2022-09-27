F1 teams comfortable with $1 million budget boost in 2022 FIA expands to six sprint races in 2023

F1 is going to expand to 6 sprint races from the 2023 season onwards with $1 million budget boost for F1 teams

F1 is set to have sprint races at six events from 2023. This will be an increase from the three this season. An announcement was made after The FIA World Motorsport Council voted to increase the number of sprint races. This season has featured 2 sprint races in Imola and Austria so far. A third sprint race is set to take place in Interlagos on the Brazilian GP weekend. Alongside the Sprint races, there will also be an increase in the number of Grand Prix in 2023, with the calendar expanded to 24 races.

The venues of the Sprint races are yet to be announced but should be in due time. Another question will be regarding the points system. In 2021, when the format was introduced, only the top 3 finishers in the race received points with 3 going to the winner and so on. In 2022, points were offered to the top 8 finishers with 8 going to the winner. Whether there will be an increase in the points system remains to be seen.

The Sprint race format was introduced in 2021. There were 3 races in both 2021 and 2022. The format so far has received mixed reviews from fans.

F1 teams set for $1 million budget cap boost

With an increase in the number of sprint races. It is expected that there will an increase in the budget caps for the F1 teams. Back in April 2021, Planet F1 reported that the teams and the FIA came to an agreement of an increase of $500,000 to the budget cap in order to aid teams finances.

The number of Sprint races is doubling. It can be expected that the budget cap will increase by $1 million. This will be added to the already $135 million budget cap that was previously agreed.

