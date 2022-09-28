F1 Marina Bay Street Circuit 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix Main Race?

F1 will return to the track as the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix returns to the calendar after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being off the calendar for two years, F1 action will resume at one of the most challenging and unique tracks in the 2022 calendar at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The event which is held in the Marina Bay area has never failed to excite the fans or the drivers with its twisty circuit.

Soon to retire from racing, 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has the most race wins at this track with 5 victories to his name. Since the first Singapore GP, the track has only had winners who are world champions.

The record is split between four F1 champions – Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Nico Rosberg.

This overtake by Felipe Massa in Singapore was totally BONKERS! 🤯#SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/I5Nr7dwDVc — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2022

Going into the 2022 Singapore GP, it looks like Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will become the fifth world champions to conquer the track.

Meanwhile, his rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would try to seal the victory for himself as he tries to bridge the gap in points between P1 and P2 in the standings.

When and where to watch the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix?

Here’s how you can catch the action at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in the UK, USA and Australia:

2022 SINGAPORE GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)