George Russell reacts to F1 Twitter making meme out of him

Mercedes driver George Russell has recently become a victim of a hilarious meme template on F1 Twitter by his fans.

George Russell has recently caught the attention of his fans on Twitter as the fans have come up with the latest meme template to appreciate the Briton.

Recently, he received praise from the F1 journalist Will Buxton who could not ignore his beautiful eyelashes. Plenty of fans agreed with the journalist.

Both on and off the track, the young Briton has garnered himself the reputation of being a gentleman. He was recently hailed by all his fans and the F1 community after he jumped out of his car to check on Guanyu Zhou who had crashed at the British GP.

Following a weekend’s break before the drivers get back on the track at French GP, the Mercedes driver went home to the United Kingdom. He posted a few pictures of himself, with his girlfriend on his social media.

Also Read: George Russell ranks his $150,000 Mercedes AMG GT-R as his favourite car ever

George Russell reacts to his memes

Given a weekend with no racing, fans came up with a new way to interact with their favourite driver. It became pretty hilarious ultimately resulting in becoming a trend on Twitter.

The 24-year-old came around the tweets and trend and has reacted to the meme template by giving hilarious responses to his fans.

How am I the kind of guy who has only just discovered this trend… 😂 https://t.co/kaCtRB7DgV — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

Manners cost nothing people. https://t.co/VhntEkaPYB — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

The simple ones are the best. 😂 https://t.co/0o2gW8zoi3 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

You know me too well!! 😂 https://t.co/dBRR8av37s — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

Hahaha, too right I am! https://t.co/XcJ3Vo9hCK — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

It’s usually me being asked to be fair. 🤣 https://t.co/bjQOBcRnip — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 18, 2022

Also Read: George Russell admits road to F1 was ‘a lot harder’ than he thought