George Russell ranks his $150,000 Mercedes AMG GT-R as his favourite car ever

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell states he is a car enthusiast. He says the $150,000 Mercedes AMG GT-R coupe is his favourite car.

George Russell has adapted well to the fast-paced world of Formula One. The Brit joined the F1 grid in 2019 with Williams. Despite struggling with a slow car, he managed to squeeze every bit of performance when it counted.

George managed to get the best results in the weekend’s Qualifying sessions. Earning himself the nickname, ‘Mr. Saturday.’ And when the opportunity to race for Mercedes arrived, George grabbed it with both hands.

He replaced the outgoing Valtteri Bottas ahead of the 2022 season. And he teamed up with 7-time world drivers champion Lewis Hamilton. And the 24-year-old has managed to challenge Lewis immediately upon arrival.

“It feels like yesterday” 😁🥰 Austria 2017 in GP3 was @GeorgeRussell63’s first win after joining our junior programme! ❤️ And five years later, what a journey it has been so far! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/32QHGdpbu7 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 9, 2022

George has managed a top-5 finish in 10 of the 11 races so far. He has 3 podiums to his name and is 5th in the Driver’s Championship.

Outside of racing, George leads a quiet and peaceful life with her family back in England. But the boy from Kings Lynn enjoys driving fast cars. “I would say that I’m a car enthusiast. And I really enjoy the cars I drive,” He said.

And his favourites were built by the same company he races for! Russell adds, “As a Mercedes driver, I really enjoy driving them.”

What is George Russell’s favourite car?

George Russell is a through and through Mercedes fan. He loves driving German cars for sport and for leisure.

He said “Currently I’ve got a GTC. The best car I’ve ever driven is probably a Mercedes, too – The GTR I had last year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Russell (@georgerussell63)

The Mercedes GTR holds a V8 engine with 523 HP. And the beast can go from 0-100 KPH in 3.7 seconds. He drove the car in the iconic Nurnbergring circuit last year clocking speeds of 300 KPH.

And the 24-year-old says his family to prefers the Mercs thanks to his obsession. “Actually, I forced my father to buy one. I’ve made my whole family a Mercedes family! And I’d love to have a Porsche or a McLaren one day.”

