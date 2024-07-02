George Russell Refuses to Follow Lando Norris’ Miami Bender After Surprise Austria Win

George Russell was not interested in staying back in Austria to celebrate as he never expected to win the race at the Spielberg track in the first place. Since Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were a cut above the rest and battled for the win, Russell was most likely to finish P3. However, as the leading duo collided, the #63 driver became the lucky beneficiary to take a surprise win. Since his win was a huge surprise, Russell has now revealed that he is not keen on celebrating it as hard as Norris celebrated his Miami GP win.

The McLaren driver finally broke his duck of F1 race wins in Miami earlier this year. After winning his maiden Grand Prix, Norris stayed back to celebrate and party in Miami alongside his team and his friends, including Max Verstappen. It was quite a wild bender as many videos and pictures on social media showcased Norris’ celebrations.

max clubbing in miami with lando!!! the all black fit ‍‍‍‍ pic.twitter.com/lYR6BLqsHn — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) May 6, 2024

However, Russell cited that his Austrian GP win celebrations are going to be quite mellow. He stated in the post-race presser, as seen on YouTube, “Yeah, I wanna celebrate it but it won’t be as hard as Lando’s celebration. If it’s 50% as hard as Lando’s celebration, it’ll be a pretty massive night”.

The 26-year-old mentioned how he was flying home to Monaco the same night. He cited how his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, is waiting for him in the Principality. It was Fernando Alonso’s private jet that helped Russell get back home the same day.

While the Austrian GP was a massive triumphant moment for Mercedes, Russell knew how it was unexpected and anti-climatic. Besides, Norris’ Miami GP win was also the 24-year-old’s maiden victory.

Thus, his celebrations were quite understandable. However, Russell won his second race in Austria and felt it made sense to have a sedate and private celebration rather than having a wild bender.

George Russell’s Austrian GP celebrations

As promised, George Russell had a mellow celebration of his second F1 win alongside his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt. The duo did some swimming as per Mundt’s latest Instagram post. The couple also enjoyed some breakfast together and a walk through the garden, which is quite unlike Norris‘ wild night in Miami.

Mundt captioned the post, “What a weekend! So grateful”. Usually, Russell’s partner attends race weekends to cheer and support him. However, Austria was perhaps an exception, given Mercedes did not expect to perform as well.

Still, it all turned out very well for the Silver Arrows as they consolidated a lot of ground on their rivals in the constructors’ championship. While Ferrari struggled to maximize both of its drivers’ results with only Carlos Sainz on the podium, Mercedes had Lewis Hamilton in P4, besides Russell winning.

Given where the Brackley outfit started the season with its struggles continuing from last year, the Austrian GP result was a massive boost to their hopes of recovery. Ever since Canada, they have been on an upward trajectory and on the podium, which is a great sign for Hamilton and Russell heading into Silverstone for the British GP.