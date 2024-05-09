Top F1 Photographer Reveals Max Verstappen Had 18 Gin and Tonics at Lando Norris’ Party – “He Was on Fire”

Everyone took part in Lando Norris’ maiden Grand Prix win celebration. Frederic Vasseur sprayed some champagne on him. Almost the entire grid also congratulated him either in person or via social media. However, only a handful made it to the post-race party in a Miami club including Max Verstappen. During this party, the Dutchman reportedly consumed 18 Gin and Tonics, according to a veteran F1 photographer.

Kym Illman often reveals an unseen side of the grid on his YouTube channel from watches to bags and everything else. So, with his ear to the ground, he reported the reigning champion’s drinks order during Lando Norris’ celebrations.

On his latest YouTube live, he revealed, “I can tell you that Max Verstappen, I’m told, had 18 G&Ts last night. Gin and Tonics! Eighteen! He was on fire. Good luck to him. He deserves to let his hair down.”

Max Verstappen relaxing so much during the celebrations is a once-in-a-blue-moon occurrence. Illman highlighted that by saying he deserved some downtime away from the track. Being part of the hectic and stressful F1 environment, the drivers tend to take a break. The 2024 calendar having 24 races is also contributing to increasing stress.

The drivers also need to adhere to a strict diet throughout the season and even before to maintain their physical health. The physically demanding nature of F1 leaves little to no room for slip-ups. So, the drinking spree is perhaps the Red Bull man just pouncing on an opportunity to enjoy.

The bender Lando Norris and Max Verstappen went on in Miami

Norris appeared to be intoxicated even before he could change out of his Papaya overalls as seen in Daniel Ricciardo’s Instagram post. The Australian made it evident with his caption, a part of which read, “And not sure if he is alive today but very happy for @landonorris on his first win”

However, this was just the start as soon after the race the pair of Norris and Verstappen were spotted at a club in Miami. The Dutchman was spotted throwing his hands in the air.

In fact, the win warranted such a celebration that his boss Zak Brown changed plans for Norris. The McLaren CEO informed the race winner they would stay back on Sunday night so he could celebrate instead of flying out to Georgia. This meant the Golf enthusiast would miss out on playing in a tournament he was supposed to take part in.