George Russell Reluctant to Blame Mike Elliot For Mercedes Failure Amid His Departure From Team

In a sudden turn of events, Mike Elliott, Mercedes’ Chief Technical Officer, decided to part ways with the team. The shocking move has startled the entire F1 fanbase. There were speculations that he was sacked because of Mercedes’ slump. Now, George Russell has come up to defend Elliott. He said that the renowned engineer left the team on his own accord and is not the one to be blamed for Mercedes’ poor performance.

Advertisement

Elliott was a huge reason behind Mercedes’ success in the turbo-hybrid era. He was the Technical Director of the team until James Allison stepped down from the post of Chief Technical Officer. After Allison returned to his previous role, Elliott became the CTO again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1719399498877690336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Russell said as per Crash.net, “But as I said, there’s never one individual, it’s always a collective. As the saying goes, ‘We win and lose together Mike has been a huge part of the team and it’s very important to remember that he was the chief aerodynamicist during all of the glory years.'”

With this, the young British driver added, “And arguably that is, alongside the technical director, that is probably the most vital part of every Formula 1 team.”

Nevertheless, the much-criticized Zero sidepod was Eliott’s brainchild. All in all, both Russell and Toto Wolff wished all the best to Elliott in his future endeavors.

George Russell pointed out Mercedes’ problems

As Mercedes is gearing up to defend second place in the Constructors’ championship against Ferrari, Russell shed light on issues within the team. The former Williams driver pointed out the lack of uniformity in pace for both the drivers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1720150822661632299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

There has been no uniformity in pace for Hamilton and Russell throughout the season. Even though qualifying seems to be fine, the race pace differed for them by a huge margin. Therefore, the Silver Arrows took note of the situation and are taking necessary steps to improve the situation.

Mercedes looks to seal P2 in Brazil

As the battle for P2 in the Constructors’ championship gets intense, Mercedes are hopeful that they can score big in Brazil and seal the P2. Given the Sao Paulo circuit has been a happy hunting ground for the Silver Arrows and Hamilton, there are chances of this to take place.

Furthermore, a hopeful Lewis Hamilton is pumped up for the 2024 F1 season. Hence, his confidence will boost him and the team to extend their lead against Ferrari in Brazil this race weekend.