George Russell names $2.7 Million Mercedes Hypercar as his dream car

F1 driver George Russell has quoted the limited-edition supercar, The Mercedes-AMG Project One as his dream car.



George Russell is making a name for himself since he joined Mercedes. The Briton jumped from Williams to Mercedes ahead of the 2022 season and has finished P5 and above in every race he has completed so far this season.

The rookie was paired up alongside 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. And in his first year, he could beat his teammate.

He loves driving and embraces his love for cars often on his Social Media. Russell owns a few Mercedes AMG cars. This includes a grey Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe, a blue Mercedes AMG C63 and a white Mercedes AMG C63 S and a Mercedes AMG G 63.

But neither of these are Russell’s dream cars. And for someone who drives at 300 Km/h on weekends, a ‘dream’ car must be worth the name!

Russell revealed in a recent podcast which car he is eager to own in the future. He said, “At the moment I have my eye on Mercedes creating the Hypercar, Project One.”

Always pushing the limits. Even after work. 👊 This is F1 Hybrid technology for the streets. This is the @MercedesAMG Project ONE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/9YRFfIl5ma — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 14, 2020

“It’s got a Formula One engine and only 275 being made,” he added. “I’d probably love a historic, classical car. Like these Mercedes cars from the ’50s and ’60s, superclass cars.”

Well if Russell wants to own one, he might have to get in the line. While his teammate Lewis already has one on his name!

Also Read: George Russell models with this $250,000 iconic car once Ayrton Senna competed with

Know More about George Russell’s dream car

George Russell’s first car was a Volkswagen Polo which he drove at the age of 17. Fast forward to 2022, the 24-year-old is making a name in F1.

Russell’s dream car, the Mercedes AMG Project One to is a car that’s making a name. The limited-edition hypercar is the meanest machine produced by the Automaker. And it will be the closest a road-legal car comes to what driving an F1 car feels like.

The car was unveiled on June 2022. It shares an engine similar to the ones used by their 8-time Constutors championship-winning team.

The car features many parts like the Clutch, exhaust pipe, brakes and gear pedals similar to the ones in an F1 car. Also, the car features a DRS system and pedals to activate it. It even features a driving mode similar to the ones used in Qualifying sessions.

The Top speed of this car is 352 km/h (219 mph) and can go from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds. The car was tested by 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Watch Lewis Hamilton’s reaction when he sees the AMG Project ONE development car with its F1 hybrid technology running on the track for the first time.

#amgfutureperformance#amgprojectone#mercedesamg pic.twitter.com/cgd7UadZ5M — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) January 27, 2020

Hamilton owns two of these cars. One of which he has gifted to his father Anthony. The other owners of the car are 2016 F1 Champion Nico Rosberg, Former F1 driver David Coulthard, and actor Mark Wahlberg.

Apparently, Mercedes received more than 1000 orders for the car. But it will be producing only hand-bilt 275 models. The deliveries will begin by the end of 2022. So Russell should better be in line if he wants to own one!

Russell is 4th in the driver’s standing. He is touted to be Hamilton’s successor and a future world Champion for Mercedes. Surely, Mercedes will be treating their future No.1 driver with his own Hypercar soon.

Also Read: How George Russell stays brand loyal to Mercedes with his $450,000 cars