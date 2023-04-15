George Russell Sheds Light on His Campaign for Men Sponsored by $570 Billion Company

George Russell is among the biggest name in Formula 1. And he is using that pedestal to put forth some pressing matters in society. One such work of his is related to mental health.

Over the years, F1 drivers have been more vocal about the mental health struggles in the sport. Russell likes to be one of them, who has recently been learning about the same topic.

He discussed that over the recent past, he has talked to several mental experts and has taken therapy. Not only has it helped his career to get better, but also improved his personal life. So, now he is a staunch supporter of seeking help for better mental health.

George Russell talks about his campaign with Meta

Russell thinks that in men, the idea of personal pride and showing themselves as tough prevents them from discussing mental health. That’s why Meta, which is a $570 billion conglomerate, is helping him do a mental health campaign on social media.

“That’s why I’m working on this mental health campaign with Meta, posting a number of videos on Instagram, to encourage men to discuss their mental health and to try and get help if they need it,” said Russell.

The Mercedes star even opines that men need to be pushed and that there is no shame in discussing mental health. Russell adds that with his campaign, he takes pride that with his pedestal, he can mark an impact beyond racing.

How to convince men to talk about it?

After Russell mentioned men are difficult subjects while opening up about their mental struggles, he got a follow-up question: how can men be pushed to be more open? The Mercedes star had some suggestions.

The 25-year-old thinks that more celebrities should come out and talk about the significance. He also added that the more the dialogue is promoted, the more people would stop stigmatizing it and become beneficiaries of mental health.

📰: Having lived through mental health problems himself, George Russell believes mental health is not something to be ashamed of or seen as a weakness by men. He encourages men to seek help from professionals if suffering from mental health issues.#F1 pic.twitter.com/10hHhDyOjB — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) February 3, 2023

He admits that he could be wrong with his suggestions and doesn’t have all the answers. But he is determined to promote the dialogue so that it can be discussed without being taboo.