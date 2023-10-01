Max Verstappen Satisfied, Lewis Hamilton Is Greedy- F1 Trio Get Messy Explaining the Spiraling Dilemma of Success

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are undoubtedly the two most successful drivers on the current F1 grid. The Dutchman is already a double world champion and is cruising towards his third this season. On the other hand, the Briton is a seven-time world champion and has won a record 103 races. Since both Verstappen and Hamilton are so successful, an F1 trio has analyzed their successes in the sport.

Depending upon where a driver is in their career, the definition of success will be different for them. A rookie will first hope to get their first points in F1 before they can target higher-place finishes. Once they have done that, the drivers will then hope to aim for a podium and pole positions before they can target wins and, eventually, championships.

Since Verstappen’s already won two titles, the trio of Alex Albon, George Russell and Lando Norris labelled him as “satisfied“. Meanwhile, they labeled Hamilton as “greedy” for wanting more titles despite already winning seven in his illustrious career.

F1 trio analyses the successes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

In an interview with F1’s official YouTube handle, the trio of Alex Albon, George Russell and Lando Norris explained how drivers are never satisfied. They believe that once drivers reach a certain level of success, then they always keep aiming for more. They gave the examples of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to explain their point.

Russell began by explaining how Verstappen is perhaps now “satisfied” after winning two titles. On hearing the same, Albon and Norris intervened and stated that the Dutchman is definitely satisfied now. The trio then stated how the satisfaction for drivers ends soon, and they always want to achieve more.

Russell then gave the example of Hamilton to explain his point. “Lewis as an example. He wants more than seven championships,” stated the Mercedes driver. On hearing the same, Norris categorized Hamilton as blatantly “greedy“.

While Verstappen enjoys winning and is keen on doing so for as long as possible, he also has revealed that he is satisfied with the amount of success he has had in F1. It is this reason that he has often also contemplated about retirement. However, on the other hand, Hamilton is still keen to win a record eighth F1 title.

Verstappen satisfied with his success while Hamilton wants more

Even though both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are ruthless competitors and love winning, they seem to have contrasting desires for their future. On the one hand, the Dutchman has repeatedly explained how he is contemplating retirement, having achieved everything he wanted to in F1.

In an interview with Forbes earlier this year, he stated, “Now that I’ve won two titles, if I wouldn’t have won them, you keep on trying — you keep trying to achieve something like that. Now that I’ve done so, it’s nice and it’s nice to win another one and another one, but basically it’s the same thing. It’s not something that will keep me here forever“.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton is absolutely determined to win his record-eighth world championship. In an interview earlier this year, the Briton stated that he would rather not win a race this season if he can fight for the title next year.

If Hamilton does win another title, he will script history by becoming the only driver to win eight championships. As things stand, he and Michael Schumacher are currently tied on eight titles.