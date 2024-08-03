Christian Horner Likes Impersonation of the Red Bull Meeting Hinting the Awkward Daniel Ricciardo-Sergio Perez Situation

Red Bull had a key meeting on the Monday after the Belgian GP weekend. One point on their agenda was discussing Sergio Perez’s under-par form. Many speculated that Perez may lose his seat to Daniel Ricciardo. But, Christian Horner confirmed that they decided to retain Perez for the rest of the season after this meeting. Now, popular F1 creator Conor Moore posted a hilarious impersonation sketch of this meeting and Horner liked that reel on Instagram.

Moore is famous for creating such mock-ups and mimicking F1 drivers and team bosses, particularly Carlos Sainz. In this reel, Moore posted a video highlighting what could’ve transpired during the all-important meeting at Milton Keynes.

It was a hilarious dialogue-less sketch that mocked the awkward situation at Red Bull between Horner, Ricciardo, and Perez. The Red Bull team boss liking this video may hint that this could be close to the reality of the conundrum they are facing between the two drivers, amid Perez’s bad form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor Moore (@conor_sketches)

The Mexican driver’s seat was under threat once again similar to 2023, despite recently signing a new contract extension. However, last season, the Austrian team enjoyed unchallenged dominance, winning 21 of the 22 races. That has not been the case in a highly competitive 2024 season.

That is why, many believed that Ricciardo could replace Perez after the summer break. This decision was supposed to be formalized during the Monday meeting. However, it did not pan out that way, with Liberty Media reportedly pushing Red Bull to retain the #11 driver and the Milton Keynes outfit also wanting to avoid making a mid-season change.

Regardless, Perez‘s future has been a source of debate for almost the entire season, if not since 2023. The Mexican’s downward trajectory on track has become a major concern for the team. That is why, Horner was extremely ambiguous about his future up till it was recently secured.

Horner gave a diplomatic answer while discussing Perez’s future

Perez’s future was under a lot of uncertainty until the Belgian GP. His time as a Red Bull driver and perhaps in the sport was almost over, as many experts opined he was costing Red Bull crucial points in the championship. Amid this conundrum to retain Perez, Horner was extremely vague about his future.

Per the Mirror, he said, “I think that he’s as acutely aware as anybody that we need both cars performing., which is what we had at the beginning of the year, and that’s where we need to get back to.”

Perez will need to keep performing at the highest level till the end of the season for Red Bull’s championship defense. If he doesn’t score more points regularly, Red Bull will surely lose out on at least the constructor’s championship title. Then, it would be quite difficult for the 34-year-old to retain his seat despite his new contract in place.