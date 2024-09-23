Kym Illman Claims Christian Horner Asked Daniel Ricciardo to Secure Fastest Lap While VCARB Boss Denies Conspiracy

In what was likely his final F1 Grand Prix in Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo snatched the fastest lap from Lando Norris, providing a crucial boost to Max Verstappen’s title defense. The F1 community speculated that Red Bull had instructed its sister team driver, Ricciardo, to make the move. While Red Bull denied the claim, F1 photojournalist Kym Illman insisted that Christian Horner asked Ricciardo to go for it.

Illman on his YouTube channel, said, “Christian Horner asked him to do it for Max Verstappen’s sake, and Max is a good friend of Daniel’s. So, he said, ‘Yes.'”

According to V-CARB boss Laurent Mekies, the decision to put Ricciardo on soft tires and secure the fastest lap was aimed at helping the Honey Badger end his F1 journey on a high note. After what Mekies described as a “crazy week,” the team wanted to lift Ricciardo’s spirits and give him a memorable send-off.

| Laurent Mekies on Daniel Ricciardo: “Given this may have been Daniel’s last race, we wanted to give him the chance to savor it and go out with the fastest lap.” — formularacers (@formularacers_) September 22, 2024

Mekies likely denied the claims because, despite V-CARB being Red Bull’s sister team, they want to maintain their own identity and avoid the perception that their sole purpose is to support Red Bull. However, Mekies may have also insisted on the move as a final tribute to Ricciardo, an eight-time Grand Prix winner, knowing he may never race in F1 again. Illman, on the other hand, believed otherwise.

The move, however, puzzled McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella. Ricciardo was towards the back of the grid when V-CARB made the call. Speaking after the race, Stella expressed he was “a little surprised” that Mekies’ top priority seemed to be securing the fastest lap of the Singapore GP.

But with the deed done, the cards are now stacked in favor of the defending World Champion, Verstappen.

Verstappen has the edge over Norris, thanks to Ricciardo.

With Norris hot on his heels, Verstappen is doing everything he can to retain the World Championship. So far, things haven’t entirely gone the Dutchman’s way, but Ricciardo may have just become his saving grace. By snatching the extra point away from Norris, the Perth-born driver has handed the edge back to his friend, potentially tipping the balance in Verstappen’s favor.

Daniel Ricciardo to Sky Sports: “If Max wins the championship by a point then I have guaranteed myself a nice Christmas present.” pic.twitter.com/1A2Fnnj8sV — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 22, 2024

As things stand, Verstappen can finish second in all of the remaining Grands Prix and Sprint sessions and still win the title. Thus, winning races no longer remains a necessity for the 26-year-old’s title defense.

Reflecting on the situation, Ricciardo jokingly expressed his hope that Verstappen would win the Championship by just one point. If that were to happen, the Australian believes he’d be in line for a “very nice” Christmas present from his friend.