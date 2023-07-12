Lewis Hamilton Takes Shakira on a Wild Night Out in London, Ending It With a Weird Plot Twist

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are currently in the early stages of what looks to be a very exciting relationship. Shakira is slowly establishing herself as an F1 WAG with her frequent paddock appearances cheering Hamilton on. With the British GP marking her third visit, Hamilton took the popstar out for a fun night out.

Advertisement

Celebrating his podium at the British GP, one which fans believe was possible thanks to his lucky charm Shakira, Hamilton was ready to party. When Shakira landed in London, fans were already excited for an eventful weekend for Hamilton. Turns out, the luck lasted after the race as well.

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dance the night away

Continuing the tradition of dates after races, Hamilton took Shakira to Tape, a nightclub in London. According to sources cited by The Sun, the pair seemed ‘very friendly’ with each other.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shakira/status/1678063667294633984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Enjoying their time at the VIP section of the club, the two danced the night away. “They were on a VIP table together in the venue and Shakira was seen locked in conversation with Lewis as well as various other members of his entourage.”

The source further observed, “She appeared to be having a great time and was up dancing close to the table where she had been sitting with Lewis.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/karolShak/status/1678154780286279680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the seemingly fun date ended rather unconventionally. Partying till the early hours of the morning, Shakira wrapped up around 3:30 am, while Hamilton remained a party animal till 6 am.

Advertisement

Further, they went back to two different hotels- Shakira to the Hotel Café Royal and Hamilton to The Rosewood Hotel. Albeit the couple are only just exploring their relationship, it would be amazing to see where this fairytale story goes.

Hamilton-Shakira storyline continues

The couple started with these cutesy dates back in Miami when Shakira first made an appearance in the paddock. Soon after the race weekend, the duo were spotted chilling together on a yacht, before heading out for a surf later on.

This continued after the Spanish GP, where Hamilton proclaimed his wish for a Latina. Surely, he spent the night after the race with the Columbian dream girl, heading out for a dinner date with her and a couple of friends. It was soon after this that a friend close to them stated that they were in the process of getting to know each other to establish something serious.

And now, the blossoming love story continues as Hamilton has once again swept Shakira off her feet. Will we see more of the power couple this season? With the way things are looking, it’s not the last we’ve seen of Shakira in the paddock.