George Russell’s Girlfriend Shares His Broken iPhone After Chaotic Lego F1 Race

The 2025 Miami GP delivered one of the most unique drivers’ parades in F1 history, as organizers rolled out 10 life-size Lego F1 cars on track. What’s usually a relatively mundane segment of a Grand Prix weekend—for fans watching from home—quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the event.

Drivers playfully squabbled over who got to drive the Lego cars, embracing their inner children as they waved to the tens of thousands in attendance at the Miami International Autodrome. There wasn’t a single driver on the 20-man grid without a smile on their face. “That was the most fun drivers’ parade we’ve ever had,” declared Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Of course, where there’s driving in F1—even at Lego speeds—drama tends to follow. Despite the cars being incredibly slow with a 12 mph limit, there were a few incidents that caused minor damage to the Lego models and, in George Russell’s case, to his personal belongings.

The Mercedes driver’s girlfriend, Carmen Mundt—now a regular in the paddock—shared a picture on her Instagram stories of a shattered iPhone. As it turns out, it was Russell’s.

Mundt’s caption read, “George’s phone after the Lego race,” followed by a laughing emoji. It suggested that at some point during the drivers’ parade, his phone may have either fallen or been subjected to pressure, resulting in the cracks on the back of the device.

Presumably, it was the collision with Williams’ Lego model that broke Russell’s phone, although the King’s Lynn-born didn’t reveal anything about the same yet.

Thankfully, in the Grand Prix later in the day, Russell did not make contact with any other driver. In fact, he drove a clean race, avoiding controversy to eke out yet another podium finish (third), his fourth of the 2025 season.

Having finished in the top five in each of the previous five races, this was another result that showcased Russell’s impeccable consistency this season. However, he was under threat of getting a penalty after the Miami GP proceedings concluded.

Post-race, Red Bull protested against the #63 driver, claiming that he had failed to slow down under yellow flag conditions but the stewards dismissed it and Russell held on to P3. Thankfully for him, his iPhone breaking was the worst thing that happened to him on an otherwise pleasant weekend.