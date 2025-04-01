mobile app bar

Two Weeks After $186,000 G-Wagon Scare, Carmen Mundt Makes George Russell Her ‘Passenger Princess’

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
George Russell (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, 63) mit Freundin Carmen Mundt, AUS, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Luis Vuitton Grand Prix von Australien, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Rennen, Saison 2025, 16.03.2025

George Russell (Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, 63) mit Freundin Carmen Mundt, AUS, Formel 1 Weltmeisterschaft, Luis Vuitton Grand Prix von Australien, Albert Park Circuit Melbourne, Rennen, Saison 2025, 16.03.2025 | Credits-
IMAGO / Eibner

Getting a driver’s license and learning how to drive is one of the biggest moments in a person’s life. And Carmen Mundt has now reached a point where she can take her F1 driver boyfriend, George Russell, out for a ride with her behind the wheel.

It’s been two weeks since she got her license. It’s also been two weeks since Russell decided it would be a great idea to hand Mundt the keys to his $186k Mercedes G-Wagon—not an easy car to drive for a novice. It’s an all-terrain SUV, with heavy steering and a rougher ride quality. No wonder Mundt called for help on social media.

But now that Mundt has had time to practice, she’s become quite adept at controlling it effortlessly.

Perhaps she had Russell teach her how to control the G-Wagon, or maybe she spent time on it while he was away racing. Either way, she’s taken it up a notch, which must have surprised even Russell.

Instead of taking the G-Wagon out on the roads, Mundt drove it in a desert in the UAE, where the two had gone for a short vacation before F1 action resumes this coming weekend.

This time, it was Russell who appeared terrified as Mundt drove. The Briton clung to the handles inside as tightly as he could—a moment Mundt would likely describe as “Passenger princess,” as Russell took a day off from driving duties.

Russell surely feels more comfortable when he’s driving a car himself. After all, he’s used to driving at speeds in excess of 200 mph on tracks around the world, as he will be in Japan in three days’ time.

This short trip to the Middle East will most certainly rejuvenate him, and perhaps even leave him with a few happy memories, as some fans believe it did.

Why was Carmen Mundt hiding her left hand?

Russell uploaded a bunch of pictures from his vacation to social media, and one of them—particularly wholesome—showed Mundt in his arms. But what was strange was that her left hand was in her pocket. This anomaly caught the eye of the F1 community as well, sparking speculation on social media.

According to most, Russell and Mundt had gotten engaged, and this was their way of hiding it from the world until they were ready to make it official.

With Russell being one of the most popular drivers on the grid, boasting over 6.3 million followers, and Mundt being one of the most popular WAGs with over 500k followers, fans are bound to keep tabs on the two and come up with all sorts of theories.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these