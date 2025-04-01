Two Weeks After $186,000 G-Wagon Scare, Carmen Mundt Makes George Russell Her ‘Passenger Princess’

Getting a driver’s license and learning how to drive is one of the biggest moments in a person’s life. And Carmen Mundt has now reached a point where she can take her F1 driver boyfriend, George Russell, out for a ride with her behind the wheel.

It’s been two weeks since she got her license. It’s also been two weeks since Russell decided it would be a great idea to hand Mundt the keys to his $186k Mercedes G-Wagon—not an easy car to drive for a novice. It’s an all-terrain SUV, with heavy steering and a rougher ride quality. No wonder Mundt called for help on social media.

But now that Mundt has had time to practice, she’s become quite adept at controlling it effortlessly.

Perhaps she had Russell teach her how to control the G-Wagon, or maybe she spent time on it while he was away racing. Either way, she’s taken it up a notch, which must have surprised even Russell.

Instead of taking the G-Wagon out on the roads, Mundt drove it in a desert in the UAE, where the two had gone for a short vacation before F1 action resumes this coming weekend.

This time, it was Russell who appeared terrified as Mundt drove. The Briton clung to the handles inside as tightly as he could—a moment Mundt would likely describe as “Passenger princess,” as Russell took a day off from driving duties.

Russell surely feels more comfortable when he’s driving a car himself. After all, he’s used to driving at speeds in excess of 200 mph on tracks around the world, as he will be in Japan in three days’ time.

This short trip to the Middle East will most certainly rejuvenate him, and perhaps even leave him with a few happy memories, as some fans believe it did.

Why was Carmen Mundt hiding her left hand?

Russell uploaded a bunch of pictures from his vacation to social media, and one of them—particularly wholesome—showed Mundt in his arms. But what was strange was that her left hand was in her pocket. This anomaly caught the eye of the F1 community as well, sparking speculation on social media.

According to most, Russell and Mundt had gotten engaged, and this was their way of hiding it from the world until they were ready to make it official.

With Russell being one of the most popular drivers on the grid, boasting over 6.3 million followers, and Mundt being one of the most popular WAGs with over 500k followers, fans are bound to keep tabs on the two and come up with all sorts of theories.