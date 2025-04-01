Fans Speculate George Russell Is Engaged to Girlfriend Carmen Mundt After Spotting Clues in Couple’s Abu Dhabi Pics

Madrid, SPAIN: George Russell, Mercedes F1 driver, and his girlfriend Carmen Montero are seen during the Spanish League | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During the week-long break between the Chinese and Japanese GPs, George Russell took some time for himself with a short trip to Abu Dhabi along with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt. The Mercedes driver shared adorable photos of the two on his social media channels. At first glance, they suggested he was simply enjoying a vacation. However, something Mundt did in those photos raised eyebrows, with some speculating that there might be more to it.

Mundt, who is originally from Spain, met Russell after she moved to London for her studies. And they have been in a relationship since 2020.

Over the years, Mundt has become an increasingly familiar presence in the F1 paddock, frequently appearing alongside Russell and cheering him during races. She also had her fair share of screen time in Drive to Survive Season 7, where her presence alongside the 27-year-old was noticeable.

Naturally, this has led to recurring questions—when will they take the next step and tie the knot? Russell’s recent pictures hinted that they might be heading in that direction.

Russell, in the middle of the desert, was carrying Mundt in his arms in the photos he shared. However, fans noticed—quite impressively—that Mundt’s left hand was hidden. So, the community speculated if this was the couple’s way of hiding their engagement from the public eye.

“Not to be chronically online but the hiding of the left hand,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), bringing attention to his easter-egg.

Not to be chronically online but the hiding of the left hand https://t.co/NGj0ToZ2pj — Rosie ✨ (@63agenda) March 31, 2025

Another user understandably felt that Mundt putting her left hand in her pocket while being lifted was questionable. “The left hand in the pocket is odd,” they wrote.

The left hand in the pocket is odd… — Manny Kim (@Manny_JKim) March 31, 2025

Russell also picked a picturesque spot, and the photographer captured him in a way that felt almost engagement-like. At least, that’s what a fan felt. “I thought this was an engagement announcement when I first saw it (it’s coming soon tho…)”

I thought this was an engagement announcement when I first saw it (it’s coming soon tho…) https://t.co/t0kz5tGsKv — Tercia da Silva (@TerciaDaSilva) April 1, 2025

An engagement announcement from Russell and Mundt wouldn’t come as a surprise. The couple has been together for five years and remains one of the closest in the paddock. Plus, this isn’t the first time these engagement rumors have surfaced.

In 2024, after Russell posted a workout video with Mundt, former F1 driver Mark Webber commented, “Pls help the bride out with the rowing technique, mate.” Did Webber have inside knowledge about Mundt being a bride-to-be, or was it just a playful remark?

We’ll only know when Russell chooses to address the speculation.