“George’s opinion isn’t the opinions that we really listen to”– F1 boss bashes George Russell for criticizing sprint races

F1 boss Ross Brawn bashes George Russell for criticizing the sprint races format as the Brackley based team struggles behind.

Mercedes drivers had a bad day on track during the Saturday sprint race, as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished P11 and P14. The result not only gave them an undesirable grid position for Sunday but also denied them of the crucial points this race offered.

Thus, Mercedes driver Russell wasn’t much impressed with the sprint race format. According to him, these races are not long enough to make any twist in the race. The drivers mostly manage to maintain their positions.

“I don’t know what the rest of the race was like but it felt processional from where we were,” he said. “The race just isn’t long enough to get some tyre degradation there and to have some big differences between the drivers and the cars.”

But F1 managing director Ross Brawn didn’t take these comments well. He dismissed the Briton’s comments by terming it as whining by a person whose team is at the back of the grid.

“Whenever my driver’s had a bad car he’s complained about the race,” said Brawn. “So I think George’s opinion or the opinion of anyone in the back of the grid is not the opinions that we really listen to.”

“The opinions we listen to are the guys who were really competitive, they’re racing in the middle or racing at the front. They’re in a very unfortunate position, but I don’t think their position in the back of the grid is really one that reflects the true position of racing.”

George Russell and his unpleasant Mercedes freshman year

Russell after a long wait in Williams finally got a call from Mercedes. Right before his arrival, Mercedes was undoubtedly the best team on the grid.

And the car was arguably the fastest, which gave them the eighth title in 2021. However, tough luck, Mercedes doesn’t seem to be coping with the new regulations and the budget cap.

This form keeps them in a very unfavourable position when it comes to the title challenge. But the season is long, and Mercedes can’t be ejected from the title race as of now.

