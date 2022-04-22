“I thought you were taller”– Lewis Hamilton’s first words when he met Arnold Schwarzenegger

Lewis Hamilton, during the Australian GP, told Arnold Schwarzenegger on the podium that he felt the latter was taller in real life.

In 2015, Arnold Schwarzenegger attended the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the season back then was won by Lewis Hamilton with ease.

During the post-race ceremony, Schwarzenegger was tasked to felicitate the podium winners. After which, the then world champion remarked to the Terminator that he wondered the special guest of the evening would be taller.

“The team did an amazing job today and it’s an incredible feeling to continue on from last year,” said Hamilton. “Also to be up here with you man. I thought you were taller.”

“I thought he was taller in the Terminator,” blurted Hamilton. “I am not wearing my high heels,” Schwarzenegger quickly gave a cheeky reply.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals the astonishing amount of weight he loses after every F1 race

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks how tough is it to be an F1 driver?

After this quick exchange of witty words, Schwarzenegger asked Hamilton how tough it is to be an F1 driver. This question was neither the first nor the last time asked to Hamilton. Yet the Briton answered with the most sincerity.

“We al train very hard,” replied Hamilton. “People don’t actually realize this that we are athletes, we have to train a lot. It’s incredibly very physical in the car.”

“I am very honoured to be up here, amongst these great drivers, and also with this team doing such an amazing job,” he added. Schwarzenegger having a successful bodybuilding career in his youth, wouldn’t be easily impressed when it comes to physical intensity.

But the Hollywood actor seemed pretty impressed with the live-action he witnessed in Melbourne. Probably that’s why he asked this question to Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is struggling this year

In 2015, Hamilton was at the top of the sport, and his reign after that lasted long. But stepping into 2022, Mercedes has failed to deliver him a car worthy of fighting for the championship.

To everyone who has sent us positive messages today. We see you. We appreciate you. Fresh opportunity tomorrow, bring it on! 💪 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 22, 2022

Thus, the Briton is currently having trouble keeping up against his team’s rivals- Red Bull and Ferrari. Under the budget constraints, Mercedes are also unable to reform its work radically. So, it only remains to be seen how long their troubles will continue ahead.

Also read: Max Verstappen quips at Lewis Hamilton for his bid on Chelsea